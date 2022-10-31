3 To Do: Murder, magic and an open mic

Marco Eagle

1. Thursday: Murder and magic

Sarah Penner talks about her historical novel “The Lost Apothecary” — which features feminist themes along with murder and a touch of magic in the Author Spotlight Series for Friends of the Library of Collier County.

At 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, followed by a book signing. Blackburn Hall at Sugden Community Theatre, 701 Fifth Ave. S., Naples.

Cost: $48 for members, $58 for nonmembers. Information: 239-262-8135 or collier-friends.org or mhaywood@collier-friends.org.

More:3 To Know: Missing leg of the Sanibel Lighthouse located; Blood pressure medicine recall

More:SWFLA To Do List: Charles McPherson jazz sax, more

2. Thursday: Open Mic Bonita!

At 7 p.m. Nov. 3. Center for Performing Arts, Moe Auditorium & Film Center, 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs.

All kinds of performance talent from music to dance to storytelling and comedy.

Cost: $10. Information: artcenterbonita.org or 239-495-8989.

More:‘Watts for Dinner:’ Goodland, Crabby Lady remain a top spot to dine

More:Hey Marco Island, looking for a place to eat?

3. On display now: Abstraction: ‘Moods’ – Nine artists featured in interactive exhibition

Marco Island Center for the Arts has invited nine artists to participate “Abstraction: Moods an Interactive Experience” exhibition in the main gallery now through Nov. 22.

This show has been curated with the intent to engage the viewer in the “feelings” or “mood” generated by the multiple stylistic takes on abstraction. Participating artists Jean Camposano, Terry Carter, Cindy Colligan, Maggie DeMarco, Erik Streeter, Shawn Kelley, Cam Kowalski, Ginny Mueller, and Garry Scott Wheeler all work in abstraction in varied mediums.

The artists were selected for the range in boldness, calmness, simplicity, and complexity, in palette choice, stroke, and design. This exhibition asks you to participate by taking a moment to record the feelings generated with each of the selected pieces on the corresponding “emotion” or “mood” card. The cards we ask be dropped into the basket as you exit the gallery.