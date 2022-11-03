3 To Do: SWFL relief fundraiser, a panther fest, more

Marco Eagle

1. Sunday: SWFL relief fundraiser

Several Southwest Florida and touring bands perform at this outdoor supply drive and fundraiser for Hurricane Ian victims.

The lineup includes country singer Ben Allen of “The Voice,” The Collaboration Band, Electric Lipstick, the Albert Castiglia Band, Annika Chambers and Paul DesLauriers.

From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6. Free. Organizers will be collecting adult and children’s clothing, non-perishable food items, and diapers and other baby supplies. Half of the money raised through donations, sponsorships and food and vendor sales will go the Bonita Assistance Fund and the other half to the Fort Myers Beach Community Foundation.

The Center Bar, 26811 S. Bay Drive, Unit 128, Bonita Springs. 325-3583 or facebook.com/TheCenterBarBonita.

2. Saturday: Florida Panther Festival at Naples Zoo

Celebrate one of the region's most famous creatures. The 10th annual Florida Panther Festival at the Naples Zoo at Caribbean Gardens, 1590 Goodlette-Frank Road, is 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5.

The event recognizes this amazing animal with daylong activities included with regular zoo admission (free for Collier County residents that day, with proof of residency).

More at napleszoo.org.

3. Straight from NYC: Arts Center Theatre presents Svetlana

Arts Center Theatre at Marco Town Center is presenting live music to the stage with artist Svetlana at 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 8.

The New York-based artist is an acclaimed vocalist, composer, bandleader, educator, and a Manhattan School of Music MA and Columbia PhD graduate. Svetlana’s sound blends her strong vocals, charismatic performance style, exciting improvisational aspects of performance, and engaging storytelling.

Svetlana is also a founder of the award-winning jazz appreciation program for young audiences Swing Makes You Sing.

Tickets are now available at marcoislandart.org/live-entertainment/ or by calling 239-394-4221. Cost: $25 members and $30 for non-members.