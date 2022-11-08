3 To Do: ‘Steel Magnolias,’ Art at City Hall, more

Marco Eagle

1. Starts Thursday: ‘Steel Magnolias’

Various times from Nov. 10-Dec. 4 at Gulfshore Playhouse, 755 Eighth Ave., Naples.

Directed by Kristen Coury, the Gulfshore Playhouse production is inspired by the original Broadway play that became an Oscar-winning film.

Cost: $85. More at gulfshoreplayhouse.org or 239-261-7529.

2. Wednesday: Art at City Hall –Celebrating the Sea’

The City of Marco Island has a new art display at city hall featuring local artists and “Celebrating the Sea.”

The city will host a free open house at 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 9 for the public to view the current art exhibit. Art at City Hall celebrates local artists by displaying their work inside city hall and highlighting Marco Island’s unique environment and the creativity of our local talent.

Every four months there is a new theme and a call to artists is sent soliciting artwork that aligns with that theme. The artists who contributed to the current exhibit include Austin Bell, JoAnn Brandau, Nancy Norman, Lynn David Nathanson, Joseph Parisi, Judith Chinski, James Robellard, David Fuller, Barbi Dalton, Cindy Colligan, Debra Reed, Nancy Garrison, Sandra Esham and Tara O’Neill.

Information: contact Casey Lucius at clucius@cityofmarcoisland.com.

3. Charles McPherson jazz sax

At 6 and 8:30 p.m. Nov. 9. Daniels Pavilion, Artis—Naples, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd., Naples. Bebop and blues alto sax master who has performed and recorded with jazz greats, including Charles Mingus, Nat Adderly and Wynton Marsalis with the Naples Philharmonic Jazz Orchestra, Lew del Gatto, artistic director.

Cost: $58. Information: artisnaples.org or 239-597-1900.