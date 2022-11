SWFLA To Do List: L-Yen Cuban music, GO Divas concerts, more

Marco Eagle

NOVEMBER

Straight from NYC: Arts Center Theatre presents Svetlana jazz

Arts Center Theatre at Marco Town Center is presenting live music to the stage with artist Svetlana at 7:30 p.m., Nov. 8. The New York-based artist is an acclaimed vocalist, composer, bandleader, educator, and a Manhattan School of Music MA and Columbia PhD graduate. Svetlana’s sound blends her strong vocals, charismatic performance style, exciting improvisational aspects of performance, and engaging storytelling. Svetlana is also a founder of the award-winning jazz appreciation program for young audiences Swing Makes You Sing. Tickets are now available at marcoislandart.org/live-entertainment/ or by calling 239-394-4221. Cost: $25 members and $30 for non-members.

Art at City Hall: ‘Celebrating the Sea’

The City of Marco Island has a new art display at city hall featuring local artists and “Celebrating the Sea.” The city will host a free open house at 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 9 for the public to view the current art exhibit. Art at City Hall celebrates local artists by displaying their work inside city hall and highlighting Marco Island’s unique environment and the creativity of our local talent. Every four months there is a new theme and a call to artists is sent soliciting artwork that aligns with that theme. The artists who contributed to the current exhibit include Austin Bell, JoAnn Brandau, Nancy Norman, Lynn David Nathanson, Joseph Parisi, Judith Chinski, James Robellard, David Fuller, Barbi Dalton, Cindy Colligan, Debra Reed, Nancy Garrison, Sandra Esham and Tara O’Neill. Information: contact Casey Lucius at clucius@cityofmarcoisland.com.

Charles McPherson jazz sax

At 6 and 8:30 p.m. Nov. 9. Daniels Pavilion, Artis—Naples, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd., Naples. Bebop and blues alto sax master who has performed and recorded with jazz greats, including Charles Mingus, Nat Adderly and Wynton Marsalis with the Naples Philharmonic Jazz Orchestra, Lew del Gatto, artistic director. $58. Information: artisnaples.org or 239-597-1900.

Michael Quu at Off the Hook

The comedian performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

Reba McEntire at Hertz

The country star’s long music career has racked up 35 No. 1 hits. The Country Music Hall of Fame member has won 16 ACM Awards, 15 American Music Awards, nine People’s Choice Awards, six CMA Awards and three Grammy Awards. The Oklahoma native is also well-known for her acting career, including the TV sitcom “Reba.” 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10. Only premium Official Platinum tickets and verified resale tickets remain, and those range from $73 to more than $700. Hertz Arena, 11000 Everblades Parkway, Estero. Information: 239-948-7825 or hertzarena.com.

L-Yen Cuban music

At 5:30 p.m. Nov. 10. Marco Island Center for the Arts, 1010 Winterberry Drive, Marco Island. Cuban musician Yenier Alvarino, known as L-Yen, offers the music of his homeland in performance. $25-$30. Information: marcoislandart.org. Information at 239-394-4221.

‘Steel Magnolias’

Various times from Nov. 10-Dec. 4 at Gulfshore Playhouse, 755 Eighth Ave., Naples. Directed by Kristen Coury, the Gulfshore Playhouse production is inspired by the original Broadway play that became an Oscar-winning film. $85. More at gulfshoreplayhouse.org or 239-261-7529.

GO Divas concerts

At 7 p.m. Nov. 10. Mercato Lawn Stage, 9118 Strada Place, Naples. Naples, $35 (bring your own chair) or $50 (chairs included). 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13. The Arbor Sanctuary at Lamb of God Church, Estero, $35 and $50 (includes reception). The concert will benefit Feeding the 5000 Thanksgiving outreach mission in Southwest Florida. Tickets at gulfshoreopera.org. Information at 239-529-3925.

Jamie Lissow at Off the Hook

The comedian performs Nov. 10-12 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10; 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11; and 6 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

Marco Island American Legion Post 404 Veterans Day ceremony

Marco Island’s American Legion Post 404 will be hosting a Veterans Day Ceremony at the Marco Island Veterans Community Park at 11 a.m., Nov. 11, to honor all veterans of America’s Armed Forces. All are welcome to participate in this celebration. The ceremony will be held in the newly renovated Veterans Park, near the Veterans Flag Plaza. Bring chairs. The ceremony will be preceded by the reposting of flags at Veterans Park at 10:15 a.m., Nov. 11. City Manager Michael McNees, will lead the reposting with members of American Legion Post 404 raising the flags for Florida, Collier County, Marco Island, MIA/POW Flag, and the 6 Service flags. The ceremony will include presentations by District 1 County Commissioner Rick LoCastro and Collier County Undersheriff Jim Bloom. LoCastro, Col, USAF (ret.), will speak about the newly formed Space Force. Undersheriff Bloom, himself a veteran, will speak about the sheriff’s role in helping veterans during hurricane Ian. In addition, Carl Steinhoff, President of Rolling Thunder, will dedicate the newly installed POW/MIA Chair and David Bray, a USMC veteran, will sing several patriotic songs. The Civil Air Patrol will conduct a flyover. Lee Rubenstein, Post 404 Commander, will be the master of ceremony.

Columbiettes Treasures in the Trunk sale and fundraiser

On Saturday, Nov. 12, the San Marco Columbiettes will host a Treasures in the Trunk Sale Fundraiser in the parking lot of the San Marco Parish Center, 851 San Marco Rd., Marco Island. Vendors must be set up by 7:30 am. Shoppers are welcome free of charge starting at 8 a.m. Don’t miss this opportunity to sell your new, used or antique treasures from the trunk of your vehicle. The cost will be $20 per vehicle parking spot and $10 additional if you wish to rent a table to place at the rear of your vehicle. Vendors may purchase more than one spot if they wish to do so. All merchandise not sold must be removed by the vendor. Refreshments and home baked items will be available for purchase. 50/50 Drawing will take place at 11 a.m. You do not need to be present for drawing. Come join us for a morning of fun and the opportunity to shop or sell. For more information contact Kathleen Reynolds at 239-404-6733, or Barbara DeRosa at 239-272-0158.

Free Community Day

Noon-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. Artis—Naples, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd., Naples. Hands-on activities for children, music and art with admission to The Baker Museum and a special tribute during the afternoon to retired concertmaster Glenn Basham. Information: artisnaples.org or 239-597-1900

‘Remembering Myra — A Life Well Lived’

At 6 p.m. Nov. 12. Artis—Naples, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd., Naples. Tribute to Myra Janco Daniels, founder and executive director of Artis—Naples 1989-2011. Naples Philharmonic, Stuart Chafetz, conductor, with vocalists Brian Stokes Mitchell and Harolyn Blackwell. Free, but tickets required. Information: artisnaples.org or 239-597-1900.

Nightbird: Stevie Nicks Tribute Band

At 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12. Center for Performing Arts, Hinman Auditorium, 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs. $48 Tier 1 / $38 Tier 2 / $35 Tier 3. Information: artcenterbonita.org or 239-495-8989.

Jerry Adams Chili Cookoff

Mark your calendars! The Marco Island Fire Rescue Foundations’ 10th Annual Jerry Adams Chili Cookoff is from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., Nov. 12. The event is hosted by CJ’s on the Bay at the Esplanade, 740 N. Collier Blvd. Over 20 chefs will come together to compete for the People’s Choice Award and a Judge’s Pick by a trio of “secret judges” from the culinary world. The Marco Island Fire Rescue Foundation honors the memory of Jerry Adams, a 23- year veteran in the fire service. He was a driver engineer and EMT with the city and loved the fire service and cooking chili. Adams lost his battle to cancer in 2012, at the age of 61. Your $20 contribution supports firefighters through the Marco Island Fire Rescue Foundation when they or their families are faced with need. The Foundation also looks to the future by supporting scholarships to members and their immediate family. CJ’s will have side dishes and happy hour drinks. The Marco Kiwanis Club will cool your tongue with ice cream bars as they support the Key Club competing in the event!

Everglades City Arts & Crafts

What have our local artisans been creating over the summer? Venture down to historic Everglades City on Saturday, Nov. 12, for the first Art-in-the-Glades arts and crafts fair of the winter season. This informal outdoor event is held in McLeod Park on the Circle from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Goods on sale range from photos of the environment to hand-made soap. When you finish browsing and shopping, stop at one of the local restaurants for stone crab claws, the local delicacy now in season. Admission is free and vendors are welcome to set up their own tables. Information: Marya at 239-695-2905.

ITC performing for grand opening

Island Theater Company will be performing at the City of Marco Island grand opening at Veterans Park event Nov. 12 and back in January with their '7th Annual Singin’ Broadway.' For additional information visit islandtheatercompany.com, call 239-394-0080, or send an email to: info@islandtheatercompany.com.

13th Annual Goodland Holiday Bazaar

Hoping to put Hurricane Ian one more significant step behind them, the Goodland Civic Association announces its 13th Annual Holiday Bazaar, 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 13, 14, at MarGood Harbor Park, 321 Pear Tree St., in the Village of Goodland. The Bazaar promises over 20 vendors offering fine art, unique crafts, holiday gifts, bath and body products, fun food, and a team of volunteer golf-cart drivers ferrying folks around other Village venues. The venue, MarGood Harbor Park, holds well-documented historic and environmental significance. Today native landscaping and lovely walkways wrap around a charming harbor-front. The park also features a museum/interpretive center, 2 open-air pavilions, and kayak launch and free parking. Information: Tara O’Neill, 239-330-7543, taraogallery@gmail.com.

Paul Farahvar at Off the Hook

The comedian performs at 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

Wang Chamber Music Series

At 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13. Daniels Pavilion, Artis—Naples, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd., Naples. Members of the Naples Philharmonic performing Coleridge-Taylor's Five Fantasy Pieces for String Quartet and William Walton's "Façade." artisnaples.org or 239-597-1900.

Naples Concert Band Armed Services Tribute

At 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13. Tribute to our armed services and American heritage, featuring vocalist C.J. Greer and the band, under the direction of Harris Lanzel. Bring seating. In the event of inclement weather, call 239-270-1221.

Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock and Roll, Part Four

At 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13. Artis—Naples, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd., Naples. Tickets from $67. Information: artisnaples.org.

Grand Piano Series concerts

At 5:30 p.m. Nov. 14 Moorings Presbyterian Church, 791 Harbour Drive, Naples ($45, $50 at the door) and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16 at the auditorium of St. Leo's Catholic Church, 28290 Beaumont Road, Bonita Springs ($35-$50). Nicholas Namoradze, winner of the 2018 Honens International Piano Competition, plays Rachmaninoff and Scriabin. Free talk on "Mindful Listening" by the pianist, a postgrad student on neuropsychology, at 11 a.m. Nov. 12, St. Leo church. Tickets at grandpianoseries.org; information at 469-333-3231.

AAUW meeting

The American Association of University Women (AAUW) Marco Island Branch connects local women professionally, philanthropically, and socially. The next AAUW meeting is 10 a.m., Nov. 14 at New Life Community Church, 489 W. Elkcam Circle, Marco Island. November’s program is “It’s not Easy Being Green” and the speaker is Dana Alger. AAUW members from other branches are welcome to attend.

Information: marcoisland-fl.aauw.net. If you have questions, please contact: Linda Corea, director for membership at 410-652-4508 or Jacky Childress, president, at 440-539-4662.

‘Lunch with the Chief’

Marco Police Foundation is having a “Lunch with the Chief” at 11:30 a.m., Nov. 15 at Hideaway Beach Club. Guest speaker is Chief Shawn Chamberlain on “Policing Lee County Port Authority.” Cost: $35 per person. Seating is limited. Call Bill Morris at 239-642-6020 or Bill Young, 239-253-0020.

Opera and Tapas

Beginning at 5 p.m. concert at 7, Nov. 15. Shangri-La Springs, 27750 Old 41 Rd, Bonita Springs. $40-$50. Tickets at gulfshoreopera.org. Information at 239-529-3925

Jussen Brothers play Mozart

At 3 p.m. Nov. 15 and 20. Daniels Pavilion, Artis—Naples, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd., Naples. Members of the Naples Philharmonic, with pianists Arthur and Lucas Jussen, perform Beethoven, Schumann and Mozart's Sonata for Two Pianos. $47; free tickets available for Hurricane Ian victims. Information: artisnaples.org or 239-597-1900.

Ben Brainard at Off the Hook

The comedian performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

Opera and dinner

At 6 p.m. Nov. 17. Bodega Olé, 965 Fourth Ave N., Naples. Includes a four-course Spanish dinner, cava cocktail and a glass of wine. $150. Tickets at gulfshoreopera.org. Information at 239-529-3925.

‘Magic of Lights’

New holiday season exhibit kicks off Nov. 18 at Collier County Fairgrounds, 751 39th Ave. NE, Naples. The drive-through, holiday-themed display will feature dozens of displays, illuminated canopies, and digital animation, all constructed with more than a two million lights. See it daily from 6 to 10 p.m. beginning Friday, Nov. 18, through Sunday, Jan. 1. Exhibits include a 32-foot animated Mattel Waving Christmas Barbie display, life sized dinosaurs, Bigfoot Monster Trucks, Winter Wonderland, and the 12 Days of Christmas, Toyland and the 200-foot-long Enchanting Tunnel of Lights. Tickets are on sale for any day starting, for a limited time, at $17 per vehicle. For a complete schedule and to purchase tickets, visit magicoflights.com.

Live at the Garden — A Tribute to Billy Joel

At 7:30 p.m. Nov 18. Center for Performing Arts, Hinman Auditorium,10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs. $63 Tier 1 / $54 Tier 2 / $51 Tier 3. Information: artcenterbonita.org or 239-495-8989.

Comedy at the Arts Center Theatre

The Arts Center Theatre, the recently acquired venue at the Marco town Center, will present a series of stand-up comedy nights. On Nov. 18, comedian RC Smith (Rachel Ray and Stephen Colbert Show) will headline along with William “Rock the House” Lewis and host Larry Venturino. Other dates include – Dec. 18: Larry Venturino, with Aniria Turney, Seetha and Christopher Cowles; Jan. 27: Ken Miller with Sean Harper and Larry Venturino; Feb. 3: Alex Elkin with Ginger Kelly and Larry Venturino; March 10: Jim Florentine with RC Smith and Larry Venturino. Tickets for the nights of standup comedy are $20 for Marco Island Center for the Arts Members and $25 for non-members with the exception of the evening with Jim Florentine where tickets will be $30 for members and $35 for non-members.

Meal of Hope: Funds and volunteers needed

Marco Island Meals of Hope will hold its annual packaging event from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, Nov. 19. This year’s event will be at Marco Island Charter Middle School, 1401 Trinidad Avenue, Marco Island. Chairman Bill “Captain Happy Hope” Morris explained, “We are excited to be back at the charter school. All Event Party Rental is providing tables and DJ Jason Beal providing music. Now, all we have to worry about is getting volunteers.” This year’s event is dedicated to the memory of Kevin M. Fitzgerald. Morris explained, “Kevin was our volunteer DJ for years and was a big part of our packaging event. He passed away earlier this year and we want to honor his memory.” Meals of Hope is still short on funds, so donations are needed. “We need volunteers and money” explained Morris. We need money to pay for materials. We need volunteers to package meals.” The doors at the charter school will open at 8:00 a.m. and packaging will start at 8:30 a.m. The group hopes to package as many meals as it can fund. Volunteers will be the key. Volunteers are to pre-register at www.mohmi.org. For more information, contact Bill “Captain Happy Hope” Morris at 239-642-6020.

4th annual Rookery Bay Classic Car Show set in new location

The 4th Annual Rookery Bay Classic Car Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19 at Florida SouthWestern State College, 7505 Grand Lely Drive, Naples. Hosted by Island Automotive to support Friends of Rookery Bay, the event will have over 140 cars representing everything from pre-1930s antiques, icons from the ‘30s, ‘40s and ‘50s, muscle cars from the ‘60s and ‘70s, and exotic/high performance race cars from yesterday and today. The day will include venders, activities, entertainment, and food trucks. Car show attendees will receive a free pass to visit the nearby Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center by Dec. 31, 2022. The center has aquariums, a touch tank, interactive exhibits, walking trails, an art gallery, picnic areas, a gift shop and more. Cash-only admission to the car show is $10 for adults, $5 for ages 6-12 and free for children five and younger. Proceeds help support education, conservation and research within the 110,000-acre Rookery Bay Research Reserve, which encompasses 40 percent of Collier County’s coastline. For more information or to register a classic car for $25, visit rookerybay.org or call Island automotive at 239-394-3458.

Naples Philharmonic Youth Orchestra Chamber Ensembles

At 4 p.m. Nov. 19. Signature Event Space, Artis—Naples, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd., Naples. Free, but tickets required. Information: artisnaples.org or 239-597-1900.

Riders in the Sky

At 7:30 p.m. Nov 19. Center for Performing Arts - Hinman Auditorium. 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs. $49-$59. Information: artcenterbonita.org or 239-495-8989.

Ed Bassmaster at Off the Hook

The comedian performs at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

César Franck 200th anniversary

At 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20. Trinity-by-the-Cove Episcopal Church, 553 Galleon Dr, Naples. Commemoration chamber music concert, with local guest artists performing. Free.

Berlin Philharmonic

At 8 p.m. Nov. 21-22. Artis—Naples, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd., Naples. Information: artisnaples.org.

Garden Club sale: Plants, fresh flowers, orchids, herb gardens

Calusa Garden Club of Marco Island will hold a plant and Thanksgiving fresh flower arrangement sale from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 22, outdoors in the parking lot at Marco Lutheran Church. The sale includes potted plants for indoors and outdoors, beautiful Thanksgiving centerpieces with fresh flowers, orchids, succulent dish gardens, mixed planters ready for your porch, lanai or great room, and herb gardens. Club members will be available to answer your questions. Proceeds of the sale benefit Calusa Garden Club's college scholarships and the Club’s community garden sites in Marco Island parks such as the Butterfly Garden and the Blue Star Memorial.

‘Other Desert Cities’

Various times Nov. 25-Dec. 18 in Joan Jenks Auditorium at Golden Gate Community Center, 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples. The Studio Players production of the 2012 Pulitzer Prize finalist. Brooke Wyeth returns home to Palm Springs after a six-year absence to celebrate Christmas with her family. She announces that she is about to publish a memoir dredging up a pivotal and tragic event in the family’s history — a wound they don’t want reopened. $30 or $15 for students (and extra fees for each). No performances Dec. 1-4 because of Snow Fest at community Center. Information: thestudioplayers.org or 239-398-9192.

Johnsonville Night Lights in the Garden

Nov. 25-Jan. 1. Naples Botanical Garden, 4820 Bayshore Drive, Naples. Colorful lighting displays around the the garden areas, music, a faux campfire with tent for kids, refreshments for sale. Garden members can buy discounted tickets online now; the public, starting Nov. 7. Information at naplesgarden.org or 239-643-7275.

John Hinton at Off the Hook

The comedian performs Nov. 25-27 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. 7 and 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25; 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26; and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

Naples Dixieland Jazz Band

From 2 until 4 p.m. Sundays starting Nov. 27, at Cambier Park, Sixth Avenue South and Eighth Street South, Naples. Other concerts are Dec. 18, Jan. 29, Feb. 12, March 19 and April 9. Those attending urged to bring chairs. All concerts free but donations greatly appreciated and needed. Information: naplesjazzsociety.com.

The Boricua Comedy Tour Live

Jay Moreno and Mark Viera perform 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

ONGOING

‘Apartment 3A’

At 7:30 Wednesdays-Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 13. Arts Center Theatre at Marco Town Center, 1089 N Collier Blvd., No. 432, Marco Island. Romantic comedy by theater and TV actor Jeff Daniels ("Good Night and Good Luck," "The Newsroom"). Reeling from the loss of what she thought was the love of her life, Annie Wilson searches for a reason to hope again, but is her mysterious next-door neighbor the one to hope in? Directed by Chris Dayett. Cost: $40. Information: marcoislandart.org under the Arts Center Theater drop-down or 239- 394-4221.

Abstraction: ‘Moods’ – Nine artists featured in interactive exhibition

Marco Island Center for the Arts has invited nine artists to participate “Abstraction: Moods an Interactive Experience” exhibition in the main gallery now through Nov. 22. This show has been curated with the intent to engage the viewer in the “feelings” or “mood” generated by the multiple stylistic takes on abstraction. Participating artists Jean Camposano, Terry Carter, Cindy Colligan, Maggie DeMarco, Erik Streeter, Shawn Kelley, Cam Kowalski, Ginny Mueller, and Garry Scott Wheeler all work in abstraction in varied mediums. The artists were selected for the range in boldness, calmness, simplicity, and complexity, in palette choice, stroke, and design. This exhibition asks you to participate by taking a moment to record the feelings generated with each of the selected pieces on the corresponding “emotion” or “mood” card. The cards we ask be dropped into the basket as you exit the gallery.

JCMI Monday Night Bingo

Monday Night Bingo will be played every Monday Night through May 1 at the Jewish Congregation of Marco Island, located at 991 Winterberry Drive. Doors open at 5:30 pm. The first numbers are posted at 6:15 pm and the game is called at 7:00 pm. Supper is complimentary-kosher hot dog, relish, sauerkraut, onions, pastry, pickles, pastry and ice cream, coffee and tea. The payouts are large. Information: 239-642 0800.

A yearlong exploration of Mexico’s plants: La Calavera Catrina

Naples Botanical Garden is presenting a yearlong exploration of Mexico’s plants and their cultural connections. The season features major exhibitions — including a botanical homage to artist Frida Kahlo — new festivals, and the return of annual favorites. La Calavera Catrina, now through Jan. 29, features eight towering sculptures of La Catrina, one of the most recognizable figures of Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead). An elegant female skeleton and an icon of Mexican heritage. La Catrina approaches death not through sadness, but as a colorful celebration of life. Designed by Los Angeles-based artist Ricardo Soltero, these 8-foot-tall, brightly adorned sculptures will add an element of surprise to your Garden stroll. La Calavera Catrina is organized by Denver Botanic Gardens.

Exhibit highlights Great Lakes to Sunshine State connection

This exhibit explores the connection between the Midwest and Florida. Enjoy "From the Great Lakes to the Sunshine State — Exploring U.S. 41" from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays through Jan. 21 at Collier Museum at Government Center, 3331 U.S. 41 E., Naples. The roots of U.S. 41 go back to the dawn of the automobile age, bridging the Midwest and the South. More at 239-252-8476 or colliermuseums.com. Information: 239-398-9192.

Baker Museum

Hours 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, noon-4 Sundays. Docent tours 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.; 1 p.m. only on Sundays. The Baker Museum, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd., Naples. Exhibition schedule includes:

Through Jan. 8. "Recent Acquisitions: 2019-Present."

Through Nov. 27, "Helen Frankenthaler: Late Works, 1990-2003," the late soak-stain paintings of the 20th-century color master

"Envisioning Evil: 'The Nazi Drawings' by Mauricio Lasansky, a series of monumental drawings to grapple with the Holocaust as seen from the artist's viewing of the televised trial of Nazi war criminal Adolf Eichmann

Cost: $10, $5 active military and full-time students 18 and older; SNAP EBT card entry, $1. Information: 239-597-1900 or artisnaples.org.

Audubon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary

Daily, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (last ticket). 375 Sanctuary Road, Naples. Stroll the 2.25-mile boardwalk through pine flatwoods, wet prairie, freshwater marsh and the largest old-growth bald cypress forest in North America. $17 adults, $6 kids 6-14, free ages 5 and younger. Online tickets at Corkscrew.Audubon.org/Visit.

Love The Arts Festival – Call to Artists

The Marco Island Foundation for the Arts is announcing a new art festival, Love The Arts Festival, on Marco Island. This special event will be held on Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Marco Island Historical Museum. The festival will highlight fine arts of exceptional photographers, painters, jewelers, potters, and crafters. Music will be scheduled during the festival and food vendors are invited to apply. Local students will also be invited to show their artwork. This is a juried show, so artists who have already been juried for other art shows sponsored by Marco Island Foundation for the Arts (MIFA) are welcome to sign up for the festival. If you have not been previously juried by MIFA, you may send an email to Karen Swanker at khswanker@gmail.com with a minimum of three photos of your artwork, requesting to be juried for the Love the Arts Festival. If you have any questions, you may call Karen at 239-331-0987. Cost of participating in the festival is $90 if you are a MIFA member, or $140 for non-members. Complete the Love the Arts Festival registration form found on MIFA’s website, marcoislandfoundation.org and mail it to Carolyn Burger, 282 Sand Hill St., Marco Island. Information: marcoislandfoundation.org.

Call to artists, crafters and market vendors

The Goodland Civic Association is readying for two shows that have enjoyed great success over the years: 13th Annual Goodland Holiday Bazaar and 11th Annual Goodland Harbor Arts & Music Festival. All shows will require mail-in applications. The 13th Annual Goodland Holiday Bazaar, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 12-13, this pre-holiday celebration is held at picturesque MarGood Harbor Park; the Bazaar will feature arts, crafts and other unique market items, holiday music, a bake sale and other delicious food. Fees for 10' x 10' booth are $90 for GCA members, and $110 for non-members. The deadline to apply is Oct. 29. The 11th annual Goodland Harbor Arts & Music Festival, Saturday & Sunday, March 11-12, is a juried event also held at waterfront MarGood Harbor Park showcasing fine arts and hand crafts, live music organized by JRobert of Mangrove Music Studio, and a variety of food vendors. Artists will be juried by a selection committee of five professional artists. Fee for a 10’x10’ booth, which include a non-refundable $20 application fee, is $160. The deadline to apply is Dec. 18. There will be a limited number of single-day booths available for both events at reduced rates on a first come, first served basis, for both shows. For details & applications contact Tara O'Neill at taraogallery@gmail.com.

Italian American Society of Marco Island

The Italian American Society of Marco Island will hold their monthly meetings on the first Wednesday of each month, November through April, at Mackle's Park's Community room. Doors open at 5:15 p.m. with meeting starting at 5:30. This energetic group of men and women with Italian heritage, over the age of 21, are dedicated to remembering their roots while socializing through dinners, dances, bocce, trips, golf and more. Information: iasmi.org or call Barbara DeRosa 239-272-0158.

Chess at the JCMI

Each Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon, 991 Winterberry Dr., at the Jewish Congregation of Marco Island. Chess players from beginners to competitors are invited. More chess sets needed. There are no costs or fees. RSVP: Contact co-founders for info: Irvin Povlow – 215-694-2029 or irvinpovlow1@Gmail.com; Wade Keller – 239-389-2525 or wadekeller2045@Gmail.com.

Revs Institute

Did you know Naples is home to one of the top 10 car museums in the world? If you haven't done so yet, check out this amazing collection of vehicles assembled over decades. 2500 Horseshoe Drive S. Visitors must observe COVID-19 protocols. Reserve tickets online for specific dates and times in advance. No walkups. Information: revinstitute.org or 239-687-REVS.

The Factory Run Club

At 6.30 p.m., Tuesdays. Paradise Coast Sports Complex, 3940 City Gate Blvd. N., Naples. The Factory Run Club is a fun social run around the lake loop — just under 1 mile — adjacent to The Cove at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex. Your skill level is the right one. Jog a single lap or run as many as you choose. Drinks at The Cove afterward are discounted for participants. And you’ll be ready to cool off after that virtuous workout. You get a R.I.O.T. shirt after completing eight runs. And it’s free, free, free.

Koreshan walking tour

Discover the various botanical specimens collected by the Utopian pioneer Koreshans and their specific purpose on this walking tour. Guests will tour the late 18th/early 20th century settlement and learn the history of this progressive society which promoted women's right to vote, equality of the sexes and education for all. Cost: $10 and $4 park admission. Purchase tickets online at friendsofkoreshan.org/page-7741.

Koreshan Unity Settlement

Explore the 19th century religious Koreshan Unity Settlement, its structures, and gardens. Join guided walking tours in Koreshan State Park and learn about these idealistic pioneers. Guided Tours are $10, non-refundable, and may be purchased online only at http://friendsofkoreshan.org/shop/guided-tours/historic-settlement-tours/.

Koreshan State Park Farmers Market

The Sunday Farmers Market at Koreshan State Park continues every Sunday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Local produce, honey, fresh guacamole and salsas, sea glass, jewelry, street food, arts and crafts, tie-dye and more. Free with paid park admission $4 for single occupancy or $5 for up to eight people in vehicle). Vendor applications @ http://friendsofkoreshan.org/farmers-market-application-2/. Park entrance fee required. $4 single occupancy or $5 for up to eight in vehicle. Please bring exact change, no change provided. Credit card payment can only be made online @ https://www.floridastateparks.org/parks-and-trails/koreshan-state-park. No additional cost for the event. Volunteers needed for the farmers market and other Koreshan State Park Events. If interested: friendsofkoreshan@gmail.com.

Third Street South Famers Market

From 7:30-11:30 a.m. every Saturday. Parking lot behind Tommy Bahama off Third Street South in Old Naples; Entry is from 13th Avenue South. Fresh produce, flowers, pastas, seafood, baked goods, prepared foods, jams, relishes, fresh-roasted coffee, more. Music, dog treats.

Key Marco artifacts

Thanks to an unprecedented five-year loan extension by the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of Natural History, the world-famous Key Marco Cat will continue on exhibit at the Marco Island Historical Museum (MIHM) through 2026. Through April 30, 2024, 13 additional Key Marco artifacts from the PENN Museum will be on exhibit at MIHM. Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is free. For information, call 239-389-6447 or visit theMIHS.org.

Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center

The attraction at 300 Tower Road in Naples features aquariums, a touch tank with marine critters, natural history exhibits, art gallery, gift shop, butterfly garden, picnic areas and walking trails. Hours are 9 a.m-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Admission of $8 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12 benefits the Friends of Rookery Bay, a nonprofit that supports the Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve. Guests may apply their admission fee toward Friends of Rookery Bay membership on the day of their visit. Active and retired military personnel and family members are free year-round, as are guests on kayak and boat ecotours booked through Friends of Rookery Bay. More at rookerybay.org or call 239-530-5972.

Fakahatchee Strand Preserve State Park

Did you know Collier County is home to the largest state park in Florida? Explore this mesmerizing trip back to yesteryear and see wildlife in the wild. Safety protocols in place. Open 8 a.m. to sunset; $3 vehicle fee. 137 Coastline Drive, Copeland. Information: floridastateparks.org; 239-695-4953.

Rookery Bay Eco Kayak & Boat Tours

Join Rookery Bay Research Reserve for a guided boat tour or kayak adventure into the beautiful waters of Rookery Bay Reserve. With our kayak tours, guests paddle through beautiful mangrove tunnels, teeming mudflats and intricate oyster reefs while searching for amazing wildlife like sea stars, large snails, birds, dolphins and manatees. Our boat tours are small 6-passenger boats and offer a comfortable and informative ride. Guests can choose from different tours including a shelling trip to a deserted a barrier island or a sunset tour. Find out more at RookeryBay.org or call 239-530-5972.

Bailey-Matthews Shell Museum

Now open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. every day, at 3075 Sanibel Captiva Road, Sanibel. Admission is $23.95 for adults (18 and older), $21.95 for seniors, $14.95 youth (12 to 17) and students with their ID, $8.95 for children (5 to 11) and free to children younger than 5 and active military. Visitors who bike to the museum receive $1 off admission. Information: 239-395-2233, shellmuseum.org.

IMAG History & Science Center

Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2000 Cranford Ave., Fort Myers. Tickets are available online, and advance ticket purchases are necessary currently to limit the number of guests in accordance with CDC recommendations. Information: theimag.org.

Gordon River Greenway

A hidden gem in Naples is the Gordon River Greenway. Walk, ride your bike or kayak on or along the scenic from 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. There's 12-foot wide pathways and 10-foot-wide elevated boardwalks. Restrooms and other amenities available. (1596 Golden Gate Parkway; 239-252-4000 or gordonrivergreenway.org)

Naples Zoo

New hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1590 Goodlette-Frank Road, Naples. Offering timed online tickets to the general public. All guests will be required to reserve a timed ticket online, with reduced ticket prices. Tickets can only be purchased online. Information: 239-262-5409, napleszoo.org.

Golden Gate Community Farmers Market

Open year-round, Saturdays, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Golden Gate; Sundays 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 11725 Collier Blvd., Golden Gate. Visit farmermarket2.com for more.

Farmer Mike's U-Pick

Open 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., Wednesdays to Sundays, year-round at 26031 Morton Ave., Bonita Springs with an onsite market and cafe, as well as U-pick produce and flowers. Call 239-498-4576 or click farmermikesupick.com for more.

Immokalee State Farmers Market

Open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily year-round at 424 New Market Road E., Immokalee. For more, call 239-658-3505 or visit fdacs.gov.

DECEMBER

Left Bank Art Shows

From 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays, Dec. 4, Jan. 15, Feb. 5, March 5 and April 2, at The Esplanade, 740 Collier Blvd., Marco Island. Juried artists include photography, jewelry, oil, acrylic and watercolor paintings, ceramics, wood, bronze, glass and more. Free admission and free parking. More at 239-290-7927.

Farmers market will reopen in December

Marco Island’s farmers market resumes Dec. 7 (from 7:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., every Wednesday through April) to Veteran’s Community Park (901 Park Ave., Marco Island), home of a new bandshell and after a year at Mackle Park. For more information, call 239-642-0575 or visit cityofmarcoisland.com.

JANUARY

Arts Center Theatre: ‘I’ll Eat You Last’

One of Broadway’s most acclaimed one-woman plays has just been added to the Arts Center Theatre inaugural season lineup. “I’ll Eat You Last: A Chat with Sue Mengers” played the Great White Way in 2013 starring Hollywood icon Bette Midler. This comedy will now be added to the Arts Center Theatre schedule Jan. 4-22. This lighthearted show based on the legendary Hollywood super-agent Sue Mengers that managed clients such as Barbra Streisand, Faye Dunaway, Burt Reynolds, Ali MacGraw, Gene Hackman, Cher, Candice Bergen, Ryan O’Neal, Nick Nolte, Mike Nichols, Gore Vidal, Bob Fosse. Tickets for all of the attractions at the Arts Center Theatre, located on Marco Island in the Marco Town Center, are on sale now at marcoislandart.org. The “Odd Couple” originally scheduled for Jan. 4-22, will now play at the venue on Nov. 30-Dec. 18. “The Fantasticks”, originally scheduled for Nov. 30-Dec. 18, is being postponed for reconsideration at a later date.

For more event listings, navigate to the Entertainment section and click on the SWFLA To Do List at marconews.com or visit the-banner.com.