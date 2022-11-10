3 To Do: Piano series continues, Bingo at JCMI

Marco Eagle

1. Naples and Bonita: Grand Piano Series concerts

At 5:30 p.m. Nov. 14, Moorings Presbyterian Church, 791 Harbour Drive, Naples ($45, $50 at the door) and 7:30 p.m., Nov. 14 at the auditorium of St. Leo's Catholic Church, 28290 Beaumont Road, Bonita Springs.

Nicholas Namoradze, winner of the 2018 Honens International Piano Competition, plays Rachmaninoff and Scriabin..

Also, free talk on "Mindful Listening" by the pianist, a postgrad student on neuropsychology, at 11 a.m. Nov. 12, St. Leo.

2. Fall Community Day is Saturday

Noon-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. Artis—Naples, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd., Naples.

Hands-on activities for children, music and art with admission to The Baker Museum and a special tribute during the afternoon to retired concertmaster Glenn Basham. Information: artisnaples.org or 239-597-1900.

Cost: $35-$50. Tickets at grandpianoseries.org; information at 469-333-3231.

3. Marco Island: JCMI Monday Night Bingo

Monday Night Bingo will be played every Monday Night through May 1 at the Jewish Congregation of Marco Island, located at 991 Winterberry Drive.

Doors open at 5:30 pm. The first numbers are posted at 6:15 pm and the game is called at 7:00 pm. Supper is complimentary-kosher hot dog, relish, sauerkraut, onions, pastry, pickles, pastry and ice cream, coffee and tea.

The payouts are large. Information: 239-642 0800.

