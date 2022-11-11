Social Scene: Marco Cruise Club's welcome back BBQ

Submitted

The Marco Cruise Club brought a bit of the old West to Southwest Floria for a Texas-style BBQ at Sarazan Park. The event marked the start of the club’s winter season, which will feature a schedule packed with boating trips and social events.

More than 40 Cruisers at the “roundup” dressed in cowboy hats, boots, western shirts and sheriff’s badges. Several fun party games were played including cowpoke bingo, a twist on the original game using western icons such as, boots, hats, horses, jails instead of numbers.

Cruise Club Commodore Bob Madaio reflected on the afternoon festivities, “For a moment there, it felt like we were in Texas. It was a lot of fun to get dressed up and see our cruisers celebrate the start of another active year on Marco’s amazing waters.”

For more information about the Marco Cruise Club, visit marcocruiseclub.com or tlraymer54@gmail.com.