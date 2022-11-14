3 To Do: Drive thru light show, comedy on Marco, library event

Marco Eagle

1. Starts Friday: ‘Magic of Lights’

New holiday season exhibit kicks off Nov. 18 at Collier County Fairgrounds, 751 39th Ave. NE, Naples.

The drive-through, holiday-themed display will feature dozens of displays, illuminated canopies, and digital animation, all constructed with more than a two million lights.

See it daily from 6 to 10 p.m. beginning Friday, Nov. 18, through Sunday, Jan. 1.

More:3 To Know: Trianon sells, Petito lawsuit and a ‘tripledemic’

More:SWFLA To Do List: ‘Steel Magnolias’ at Gulfshore Playhouse, big November happenings

Exhibits include a 32-foot animated Mattel Waving Christmas Barbie display, life sized dinosaurs, Bigfoot Monster Trucks, Winter Wonderland, and the 12 Days of Christmas, Toyland and the 200-foot-long Enchanting Tunnel of Lights.

Tickets are on sale for any day starting, for a limited time, at $17 per vehicle. For a complete schedule and to purchase tickets, visit magicoflights.com.

2. Thursday: Friends of the Bonita Springs Library hosts book sale

The big Friends Fall Book Sale, benefitting the nonprofit Friends of the Bonita Springs Library, will offer thousands of items ranging from fiction and nonfiction to children’s books, puzzles. CDs and DVDs.

Friends donors get an exclusive first chance to shop from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17. Become a Friend by donating as little as $25 at the door for admission to the Thursday Early Bird preview.

Hours for the general public are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, and 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19.

The Book Sale will be in the first-floor meeting room of the Bonita Springs Library, 10560 Reynolds St., off Old 41 in downtown Bonita Springs.

Contact: FriendsOfBonitaLibrary@gmail.com.

3. Thursday: Comedy at the Arts Center Theatre

The Arts Center Theatre, the recently acquired venue at the Marco town Center, will present a series of stand-up comedy nights.

On Nov. 18, comedian RC Smith (Rachel Ray and Stephen Colbert Show) will headline along with William “Rock the House” Lewis and host Larry Venturino.

More:‘Watts for Dinner’: It’s all good! At Big Al’s Deli

More:Hey Marco Island, looking for a place to eat?

Other dates include – Dec. 18: Larry Venturino, with Aniria Turney, Seetha and Christopher Cowles; Jan. 27: Ken Miller with Sean Harper and Larry Venturino; Feb. 3: Alex Elkin with Ginger Kelly and Larry Venturino; March 10: Jim Florentine with RC Smith and Larry Venturino.

Tickets for the nights of standup comedy are $20 for Marco Island Center for the Arts Members and $25 for non-members with the exception of the evening with Jim Florentine where tickets will be $30 for members and $35 for non-members.