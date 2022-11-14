Social Scene: Just Friends luncheon, fashion show

Submitted

11.09.22

Just Friends enjoyed their November luncheon/fashion show at the Marco Island Yacht. The theme was “Over the Rainbow,” so there wass a full rainbow of colors to celebrate instead of just one. Each month president Jaye Spencer has chosen one color of the rainbow to honor and members were asked to dress according to that color.

Her theme this year was “Friends are the colors in your rainbow.” This month the ladies were splendid in vibrant colors and hues. and the room seemed to glow!

Carol Schwaije was chairperson of the luncheon and her rainbow theme was everywhere, even down to the cut out rainbows on sticks stuck into the dessert!

Five birthday ladies received roses.

Beach Daisy and Patchingtons provided fashions for the show and the models dazzled.