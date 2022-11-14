Succulent dish gardens ready for Garden Club plant sale

Submitted

Calusa Garden Club of Marco Island met on Oct. 28 to design and assemble dish gardens full of succulents of various types. Linda Colombo led the group with instructions for making the dish gardens, including using well-draining soil, providing drainage and inserting the plants in attractive combinations with visual appeal.

Participants Sara Wolf, Marsha Riss, Sharon Sutton, Monna Hormel, Margie Bramel, and Laura Furlong, in addition to workshop leader Colombo, chatted as they worked and helped each other arrange and present their dish gardens. The group made 20 dish gardens to add to the collection of succulent arrangements other members had previously prepared. A total of 30 varied beautiful succulent dish gardens will be sold at the Club’s Plant Sale on Nov. 22.

The Club is preparing for the Plant and Thanksgiving Arrangement Sale to be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 22, outdoors in the Marco Lutheran Church parking lot. In addition to succulent dish gardens, members will also sell about 40 fresh flower arrangements suitable for the Thanksgiving holiday, many beautiful planters for either indoor and outdoor decoration, and over 100 individual plants ready for planting or using in one’s décor.

And Charlette Roman, a friend of Calusa Garden Club, will sell a variety of her prize-winning orchids and cuttings from some of her orchids.

More:3 To Know: Trianon sells, Petito lawsuit and a ‘tripledemic’

More:3 To Do: Drive thru light show, comedy on Marco, library event

More:SWFLA To Do List: ‘Steel Magnolias’ at Gulfshore Playhouse, big November happenings

Calusa Garden Club of Marco Island meets the second Monday of each month, October through April at Rose Hall at Marco Island library. If you are interested in membership, please contact the Garden Club at calusagardenclub@yahoo.com. For updates and information, please visit the Garden Club’s website, calusa.org, or visit the Club’s Facebook page Calusa Garden Club.