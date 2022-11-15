Now You Know: Marriott helps those in need and you can too!

Will Watts

Correspondent

Did you know every 45 visitors to the island support one full-time hospitality job? Or that 30,000-plus residents in Collier County work in the hospitality industry?

Those numbers come from our friends at the JW Marriott Marco Island.

They are inviting the community to join the hotel for dining, spa services and rounds of golf – all for a great cause. Your purchases will help the people most impacted by Hurricane Ian.

Marriott will make donations to the Collier Community Foundation’s Collier Comes Together Hurricane Relief Fund from purchases of the following items now through Dec. 31.

$1 from each breakfast buffet purchased in Maia (excluding Thanksgiving and Christmas).

$1 from every Piña Colada purchased.

$1 from every hummus purchased in Tesoro.

$1 from every 10K Pressed Burger purchased in 10K Alley.

$5 from every 50-minute (or longer) massage at Spa by JW.

$1 from every round of golf at The Rookery at Marco and Hammock Bay golf courses.

Debris removal update

The city is partners with Collier County’s debris removal contractor Ashbritt to pick up hurricane debris.

Debris pick up began on Marco Island on Oct. 3 and to date over 63,900 cubic yards of debris have been collected. According to the city, Ashbritt has between 6-12 hauling trucks on the Island each day.

The company has committed to picking up debris on every street until all debris is collected. Some residents who live on a cul-de-sac may have seen that debris on their street was picked up, but the homes on the cul-de-sac were missed. In these cases, Ashbritt will come back with smaller trucks to pick up debris in the cul-de-sacs.

The city asks that you ensure that all debris is properly sorted.

All areas will have more than one pick-up if needed, and all streets will have the hurricane debris removed, the city says.

Residents have the option of taking hurricane yard debris to the Marco Island Recycling Drop-Off Center at 990 Chalmer Drive in Marco Island from Monday – Saturday between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., free of charge. Only yard debris can be dropped off at this location. Debris will not be accepted from businesses or contractors.

The contractor customer service phone number is 239-252-2380, however, they do not keep a list of street addresses and they cannot tell you when your street will be picked up.

Free mosquito traps

The Collier Mosquito Control District is providing residents with free mosquito traps in the wake of both Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole.

Collier Mosquito Control District received the residential traps as a donation from Inzecto and is working with community partners to distribute them quickly to the public.

“We typically see an increase in mosquito populations about 7 to 10 days after a heavy rain, so placing them around homes and businesses in the coming days will help provide protection and relief after the storm passes,” said District Executive Director Patrick Linn.

The traps are low maintenance and only require the addition of water. The trap will attract female mosquitos looking for a place to deposit their eggs and the insecticide inside the trap will kill the mosquitos and the eggs. The insecticide is embedded on the inside walls of the trap which means it is contact-free from children and animals. Beneficial insects such as bees are not attracted to the trap. Residents can obtain the free mosquito traps at Mackle Park, 1361 Andalusia Terrace, Marco Island, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday, Saturdays from 8 until 6 and Sundays, 9 to 5.

Lane closures

On Monday, construction was set to begin on two production wells that will result in temporary lane closures at Covewood Street and Sunset Street, according to the city.

The project consists of the rehabilitation of two wells to include replacing the pumps, acidification, disinfection, and testing. This project is expected to continue until Jan. 13.

Use caution in the area. Follow traffic signs and watch for construction workers.

Comedian Valarie Storm to perform at Arts Center Theatre

Comedian Valarie Storm, slated to perform Nov. 18 for two shows, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., at the Arts Center Theatre.

She started her stand up career in 1997, since then she has toured across the world. Storm is a seasoned veteran having worked in every type of venue in her 20-plus year career, averaging 300 to 400 shows a year.

Storm was featured in the premier episode of “Mom’s Night Out” on Nick Mom and has had several appearances on the “Bob & Tom Show.” She has also been seen on “Comedy Time,” shot in the legendary Ice House of Pasadena.

Along with being invited to the Boston Comedy Festival twice, she also appeared in both Laughing Skull and the Las Vegas Comedy Festival. She has been working on the high seas with Carnival Cruise Lines since 2011.

“My love of stand-up comedy started with me at The Little Miss Fort Myers Beauty Pageant at the age of five. When the host asked if I liked to go to school, I answered with a very loud, into the microphone, “hell no!” The auditorium erupted in laughter and that sound changed my life.”

Storm will be the second comic to perform in the inaugural season of the Arts Center Theatre in Marco Town Center. She will headline along with William “Rock the House” Lewis and host Larry Venturino.

Other dates include – Dec. 18: Larry Venturino, with Aniria Turney, Seetha and Christopher Cowles; Jan. 27: Ken Miller with Sean Harper and Larry Venturino; Feb. 3: Alex Elkin with Ginger Kelly and Larry Venturino; March 10: Jim Florentine with RC Smith and Larry Venturino.

Tickets for the nights of standup comedy are $20 for Marco Island Center for the Arts Members and $25 for non-members with the exception of the evening with Jim Florentine where tickets will be $30 for members and $35 for non-members.