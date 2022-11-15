Social Scene: Italian American Society’s ‘Welcome Back Dinner Cruise’

Submitted

11.13.22

The Italian American Society of Marco Island hosted its “Welcome Back Dinner Cruise” on the Marco Island Princess. The first event for IAS's season had 75 members and guests enjoying a wonderful meal and sunset for the two-hour cruise. The meal consisted of prime rib and chicken cordon blue with all the fixings along with key lime pie for dessert. The mild breezes and the glorious sunset made for a perfect evening.