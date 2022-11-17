3 To Do: Brew-Ha-Ha, Meals of Hope, more

Marco Eagle

1. Saturday: 11th Annual Brew-Ha-Ha Craft Beer Festival

At 4 p.m. on, Saturday, Nov. 19. Mercato, 9118 Strada Place, Naples.

Sample over 60 craft beers while enjoying the live music of West Wave on Mercato’s event lawn.

Addison’s on the Go and The Nosh Food Trucks will be on site for event goers. Benefits Pace Center for Girls, Collier at Immokalee.

Brewmaster VIP entry, 4 p.m., $75 in advance; general admissio, 5-8 p.m.,$45 advance/$50 at the gate; steinholding contest, 6 p.m., and mustache contest, 7 p.m., with $25 entry fee.

Tickets, givesmart.com/events/sv1/.

2. Johnsonville Night Lights in the Garden

Nov. 25-Jan. 1. Naples Botanical Garden, 4820 Bayshore Drive, Naples. Colorful lighting displays around the the garden areas, music, a faux campfire with tent for kids, refreshments for sale.

Garden members can buy discounted tickets online now; the public, starting Nov. 7.

Information at naplesgarden.org or 239-643-7275.

3. Meal of Hope: Funds and volunteers needed

Marco Island Meals of Hope will hold its annual packaging event from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, Nov. 19.

This year’s event will be at Marco Island Charter Middle School, 1401 Trinidad Avenue, Marco Island. Chairman Bill “Captain Happy Hope” Morris explained, “We are excited to be back at the charter school. All Event Party Rental is providing tables and DJ Jason Beal providing music. Now, all we have to worry about is getting volunteers.”

This year’s event is dedicated to the memory of Kevin M. Fitzgerald. Morris explained, “Kevin was our volunteer DJ for years and was a big part of our packaging event. He passed away earlier this year and we want to honor his memory.” Meals of Hope is still short on funds, so donations are needed.

“We need volunteers and money” explained Morris. We need money to pay for materials. We need volunteers to package meals.”

The doors at the charter school will open at 8:00 a.m. and packaging will start at 8:30 a.m. The group hopes to package as many meals as it can fund. Volunteers will be the key. Volunteers are to pre-register at www.mohmi.org.

For more information, contact Bill “Captain Happy Hope” Morris at 239-642-6020.