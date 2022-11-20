Social Scene: Newcomers November luncheon at Hideaway Beach

Sue Weiler

Special to the Eagle

For November’s luncheon, members were welcomed back with a ‘Flamingle Your Fashionista’ fashion show. Members wore pink and had a chance to win a decorative Pink Flamingo.

The fashion show was a huge success. Newcomers modeled several outfits from local stores on the island.

After a delicious lunch the program concluded with some great gifts from our sponsors and our 50/50 raffle. Congratulations to all the winners and thank you to all the models that participated in the fashion show.

Sound like fun? If you would like to attend a luncheon and join in on the fun and meet some fabulous women, contact our memberships chairs at MarcoMembership@gmail.com. – Sue Weiler/Special to the Eagle

