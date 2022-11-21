3 To Do: Night Lights in the Garden, more

Marco Eagle

1. Starts Friday: Johnsonville Night Lights in the Garden

Nov. 25-Jan. 1. Naples Botanical Garden, 4820 Bayshore Drive, Naples.

Colorful lighting displays around the the garden areas, music, a faux campfire with tent for kids, refreshments for sale.

Garden members can buy discounted tickets online now; the public, starting Nov. 7.

Information at naplesgarden.org or 239-643-7275.

2. This weekend: ‘Other Desert Cities’

Various times Nov. 25-Dec. 18 in Joan Jenks Auditorium at Golden Gate Community Center, 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples.

The Studio Players production of the 2012 Pulitzer Prize finalist. Brooke Wyeth returns home to Palm Springs after a six-year absence to celebrate Christmas with her family. She announces that she is about to publish a memoir dredging up a pivotal and tragic event in the family’s history — a wound they don’t want reopened. $30 or $15 for students (and extra fees for each).

No performances Dec. 1-4 because of Snow Fest at community Center. Information: thestudioplayers.org or 239-398-9192.

3. Friday: Holiday shell art sale

Marco Island Shell Club will hold their annual holiday shell art sale from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., Nov. 25 at New Life Community Church, 489 West Elkham Circle, Marco Island.

Holiday decorations, jewelry, hostess gifts and home décor available, all hand crafted from shells.

