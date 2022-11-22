‘10,000 Songs Show’ returns Dec. 5
Visitors and locals alike have been packing the audience at Margood Harbor Theater in Goodland, to hear award winning songwriters play original Florida music every first Monday of the month.
J. Robert’s “10,000 Songs from the 10,000 Islands” show is celebrating six years of new songs and stories. Starting Dec. 5, from 6:30 until 8:30 pm., the show resumes, rain or shine. Gates open at 6.
“This month, we’re featuring fun and quirky songs of Florida, plus maybe a Florida Christmas tune or two,” said J.Robert.
The Collier County Parks and Recreation has been essential in supporting “10,000 Songs” at the Margood Harbour Park Theater, located 321 Pear Street in Goodland, Florida. “It was an empty stage waiting for a special show and fun-loving crowd!”
Performers for this show include:
- J.Robert – Florida songwriter and PBS film composer
- Captn Jac – Trop Rock master
- Surprise artists – Chef Bob, T.R. Kerth
- Marie Nofsinger – Outlaw Florida Songster
Margood Harbor Park Outdoor Theater, in Downtown Goodland, Florida, with its pavilions and playgrounds wrapped around a charming harbor is a perfect backdrop for this live music, and local flavor event.
If you go
J. Robert’s "10,000 Songs From the 10,000 Islands"
- 6:30 until 8:30 p.m., first Mondays of the month
- Margood Harbor Outdoor Theater, 321 Pear Tree Ave, Goodland, FL 34140
- Free, generous donations humbly accepted!
- Seating is limited and no reservations, so come early.