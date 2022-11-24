3 To Do: Santa, Bingo and more

Marco Eagle

1. Saturday: Santa photos at Wonder Gardens in Bonita Springs

Head to Wonder Gardens for Santa photos from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 26, 27180 Old 41 Road, Bonita Springs.

Photos sessions will be in the decorated French-styled solarium at the Wonder Gardens. Customers have 15 minutes to take as many pictures as they want with Santa during their time slot.

A Wonder Gardens photographer can also email edited images. $65 Contact sarahw@wondergardens.org for time slots.

More:3 To Know: Estero all-star, lobster rules, more

More:SWFLA To Do List: Quarterly beach cleanup, holiday events, more

2. John Henton at Off the Hook

The comedian performs Nov. 25-27 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee.

At 7 and 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25; 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26; and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27.

Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

3. JCMI Monday Night Bingo

Monday Night Bingo will be played every Monday Night through May 1 at the Jewish Congregation of Marco Island, located at 991 Winterberry Drive.

Doors open at 5:30 pm. The first numbers are posted at 6:15 pm and the game is called at 7:00 pm. Supper is complimentary-kosher hot dog, relish, sauerkraut, onions, pastry, pickles, pastry and ice cream, coffee and tea.

The payouts are large. Information: 239-642 0800.

More:‘Watts for Dinner’: Tacos and more in the shadows of the courthouse

More:Hey Marco Island, looking for a place to eat?