Gardening: Reinvent your landscapes as the need arises

Eileen Ward

Columnist

November is half over and much of it has felt like July. This is a good thing for yards trying to recover from Hurricane Ian. Temperatures are in the 80s with lows in the 60s.

We have also had a few great rainstorms which was just what was needed to flush the excess salt deposited by the storm surge from the soil. Our sandy soil will leach this excess salt much better and faster than a clay soil would.

St. Augustine is a fairly salt tolerant grass and the water receded quickly enough from most areas that the lawn will recover. The good news is the weeds and crab grasses are not so salt tolerant so we may see fewer weeds next month. The Florida pusley is gone from my yard!

After Hurricane Irma, when the south end of the island flooded, I expected to find dead, brown lawns and instead they were lush and green. My theory is that the grass tolerated the salt and actually thrived on all that great organic matter from the surrounding mangrove islands and bottom of the gulf. And other places we would rather not think about like sewage stations and septic tanks.

We have been very dry so run your sprinklers to wash off some salt and to keep the grass healthy. My lawn has never looked better! But if you do need to replace any of your lawn November is one of the best months to do this. With the cooler weather the new sod will not need as much water to establish so the new sod will grow roots rather than grass blades on top.

The shrubs should also have been washed off as soon as possible. Some may survive and some more sensitive to salt may not. Flush, flush, and flush some more with water. Do not severely cut back your shrubs and trees if you don’t have to. Wait to see if they will rebud. Most will. A lot of the brown is desiccation from the winds which did carry some salt with them.

Mother Nature was very helpful with a nice heavy rain storm a few days after Ian passed. This was followed by more great rains. That rain did more to wash off the landscapes than any hose or sprinkler could. Check your plants for green wood beyond the brown burned tips of branches. If you find green wood your plant may still be alive and able to recover. You should trim the branches back to the green wood so the plant can grow new branches which will have new buds that can sprout.

The salt spray may have burned the existing buds leaving them unable to sprout new branches and new leaves. I would also be sure to water and flush any areas where you plan to plant annuals. Those good rain storms we had should have taken care of that for you so start planting because November is a great month to plant your flowers and vegetables.

If you are replanting trees and shrubs that were uprooted, be sure to use some mycorrihyzal fungus products and use the end of the hose to wash the dirt back around the roots. Air is not a friend to a root zone. As with shrubs the same goes for trees when cutting back. Only cut what you have to and expose green wood. We are close to cold winter temperatures so all those new buds will be susceptible to damage should we have a serious cold front come through. Have a tree company come in to go through the canopy and see what may still be alive before you remove the entire tree.

You may be able to forego fertilizing this fall and let the organic matter from the flood do that job. If you do fertilize use less so you don’t burn new tender roots that may be growing. This might be a good time for all of us to turn to organic gardening. It is a great natural way to have a beautiful landscape without using chemicals and chemical fertilizers. I will write a column about that soon.

Good luck to everyone as you get your yards and houses back in order. The good side, if there is one, is that you can start over with new plants and reinvent your landscapes. I will have to do that myself as I think I will lose my beloved Surinam cherry hedge. You can’t buy that plant anymore. Oh well.

Peter and Eileen Ward have sold Greensward of Marco after 40 years in the lawn and landscape business on Marco Island. You can reach Eileen with comments or questions on her columns via email at Gswdmarco@comcast.net or call 239-269-0192.