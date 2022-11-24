Marco’s DAR hears a first-hand account of 911 and honors longtime DAR members

Chris Curle

Special to the Eagle

Marco Island’s first DAR meeting of the season began with a first-hand account of the 911 attack on the Pentagon. The chapter met Nov. 17, at Hideaway Beach Club.

Donna Shands, the regent of the Big Cypress DAR chapter, gave a moving presentation about her experience on 9/11. She was a civilian employee at her desk that day.

Marco’s DAR inducted three new members, bringing the chapter roll to 79 Marco members and associate members visiting from other chapters.

More:Social Scene: Kiwanis raise money for kids

More:Social Scene: Newcomers November luncheon at Hideaway Beach

Virginia Read, has been a member of DAR for 75 years. The chapter honored her with a DAR membership certificate commemorating that remarkable milestone. Another member in her 90s, Jean Summers, also was recognized at the meeting for her lengthy membership.

The next meeting of Marco Island’s DAR will be the Wreaths Across America which starts at noon, Dec. 17 at the Marco Island Cemetery.

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution is an official sponsor of Wreaths Across America nationwide. This will be the fourth year the Marco DAR chapter and Marco’s American Legion join to perform a ceremony honoring America’s veterans and to supervise the laying of wreaths at each grave of an American military member. Approximately 160 military veterans are buried at Marco Island Cemetery, going back to the Civil War.

Friends and family of deceased veterans and the public are welcome to observe the ceremony and to participate in the wreath laying.

DAR has 180,000 members in 3,000 chapters worldwide. Members are women 18 years or older, regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background, who can prove lineal descent from a patriot in the American Revolution.

Monthly luncheon meetings are at 10:30 a.m. on the third Thursday of each month. Members also meet casually between meetings, just for friendship and fun. Potential members and visitors from other chapters are welcome. Contact Sally Snyder, sally.e.snyder@gmail.com, 319-530-5006.