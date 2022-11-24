Social Scene: SEAgals celebrates 20

Submitted

SEAgals, an arts and entertainment group on Marco Island recently celebrated its 20th anniversary at a dinner party at Mango's.

SEAgals was formed on Nov. 19, 2002 and is the oldest continuously active arts and entertainment group on the island. Thirty-one members and spouses enjoyed a lovely evening. Of the original 22 members, there are still six active members who each received a red rose. The party was hosted by Cindy Crane, Adele Meilan and Cathy Mendygraw.

More:Social Scene: Kiwanis raise money for kids

More:Social Scene: Newcomers November luncheon at Hideaway Beach