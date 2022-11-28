3 To Do: Tony Orlando, Bryan Callen and a holiday stroll

Marco Eagle

1. Friday: Tony Orlando at Seminole Casino

The 1970s pop singer was known for hits including "Tie A Yellow Ribbon Round The Ole Oak Tree" and "Knock Three Times," performs a holiday show at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at Seminole Casino Hotel, 506 S. First St., Immokalee.

Tickets from $79, not including fees. Information: 658-1313 or moreinparadise.

2. Thursday: Traditional Holiday Stroll

From 6-9 p.m., Dec. 1. Third Street South shopping district, Naples.

New this year, shops and restaurants along Third Street South will host Christmas carolers, be decked with sparkling lights and holiday decorations and offer gourmet Christmas cocktails and dining specials, with shops open until 9 p.m.

3. Bryan Callen at Off the Hook

The comedian performs Dec. 1-4 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $27 general admission, plus a fee. 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1; 7 and 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2; 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3; and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4.

Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

