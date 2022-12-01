LIFE

3 To Do: Tree lightings, Santa and more

Marco Eagle
People shoot photos of Marco's enormous Christmas tree. People crowded into Mackle Park, the temporary home for the Christmas Island Style tree lighting, on a beautiful Saturday evening.

1. Saturday, Marco Island: Tree lighting ushers in new and improved Vets Park

The city of Marco Island will be hosting a joint event with Christmas Island Style.

The 2022 Annual Tree Lighting and Community Celebration will mark the reopening of Veterans Community Park.

More:3 To Know: Golden Gate shooting, saving bats, more

More:SWFLA To Do List: Tigertail cleanup, Snow fun at Paradise Coast, more

The event is from 5 until 9 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3. At 5 p.m., there will be a ribbon cutting, followed by the lighting at 6 and a concert at 7 featuring Joel Fry. Food will be available for purchase. Beer, wine and frozen drinks will be for sale by the Sunrise Rotary.

Information: cityofmarcoisland.com.

2. This weekend, Naples: 'Christmas on Fifth' runs two days in downtown Naples

The 49th annual "Christmas on Fifth" runs from 5-10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.

Enjoy holiday-themed activities along with nights of ‘al fresco’ dining along the street. Fifth Avenue South will be closed to traffic during the two-day event.

Traditional activities returning this year include a living nativity, skating rink, live Christmas music and a special appearance by Santa Claus. There also will be a 20-foot artificial Christmas tree, fully lit with more than 10,000 LED lights.

The tree lighting begins at 6 p.m. Dec. 2 with live music. More at FifthAvenueSouth.com.

Riverside Park decorated with a giant holiday tree and others wrapped in white lights.

3. Tuesday, Bonita Springs: Holiday in the Park

From 4:30 until 8:30 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 6.

This free event includes activities that are fun for the whole family. These activities include a visit from Santa, a snow slide, snow flurries in the park, kid-friendly activities, musical and dance performances. Food and beverages will also be available for purchase.

More:A dance with Mother Nature: Hideaway dredging project balances human, natural aims

More:Now You Know: City issues presser on its use of reclaimed water

Don’t miss the tree lighting at dusk! Downtown Bonita Springs Riverside Park, 10450 Reynolds St., Bonita Springs.

Information: cityofbonitasprings.org.