3 To Do: Tree lightings, Santa and more

Marco Eagle

1. Saturday, Marco Island: Tree lighting ushers in new and improved Vets Park

The city of Marco Island will be hosting a joint event with Christmas Island Style.

The 2022 Annual Tree Lighting and Community Celebration will mark the reopening of Veterans Community Park.

More:3 To Know: Golden Gate shooting, saving bats, more

More:SWFLA To Do List: Tigertail cleanup, Snow fun at Paradise Coast, more

The event is from 5 until 9 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3. At 5 p.m., there will be a ribbon cutting, followed by the lighting at 6 and a concert at 7 featuring Joel Fry. Food will be available for purchase. Beer, wine and frozen drinks will be for sale by the Sunrise Rotary.

Information: cityofmarcoisland.com.

2. This weekend, Naples: 'Christmas on Fifth' runs two days in downtown Naples

The 49th annual "Christmas on Fifth" runs from 5-10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.

Enjoy holiday-themed activities along with nights of ‘al fresco’ dining along the street. Fifth Avenue South will be closed to traffic during the two-day event.

Traditional activities returning this year include a living nativity, skating rink, live Christmas music and a special appearance by Santa Claus. There also will be a 20-foot artificial Christmas tree, fully lit with more than 10,000 LED lights.

The tree lighting begins at 6 p.m. Dec. 2 with live music. More at FifthAvenueSouth.com.

3. Tuesday, Bonita Springs: Holiday in the Park

From 4:30 until 8:30 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 6.

This free event includes activities that are fun for the whole family. These activities include a visit from Santa, a snow slide, snow flurries in the park, kid-friendly activities, musical and dance performances. Food and beverages will also be available for purchase.

More:A dance with Mother Nature: Hideaway dredging project balances human, natural aims

More:Now You Know: City issues presser on its use of reclaimed water

Don’t miss the tree lighting at dusk! Downtown Bonita Springs Riverside Park, 10450 Reynolds St., Bonita Springs.

Information: cityofbonitasprings.org.