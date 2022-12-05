3 To Do: Farmers market reopens, holiday lights walk

Marco Eagle

1. Wednesday, Marco Island: Farmers market reopens

Marco Island’s farmers market resumes Dec. 7 (from 7:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., every Wednesday through April) to Veteran’s Community Park (901 Park Ave., Marco Island).

For more information, call 239-642-0575 or visit cityofmarcoisland.com.

2. Thursday, Naples: 'Discoveries After Dusk'

From 4-8 p.m. Dec. 8. Audubon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary, 375 Sanctuary Road, Naples.

Learn about the nighttime activities of wildlife including raccoons, bats, moths, owls and more. Enjoy live music with Tad and the Tadpoles (bluegrass/folk), as well as bat and moth interpretive stations on the boardwalk, spotting scopes, stargazing and holiday shopping in the Nature Store.

Cost: $8 adults, $3 ages 6-14, free for members. Registration required at corkscrew.audubon.org/dusk-22.

3. Wednesday, Bonita: 'Holiday Lights Walk'

Walk through downtown Bonita Springs starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at the Liles Hotel History Center in Riverside Park, 27300 Old 41 Road.

Visit the historic 1915 McSwain Home during the society’s Festival of Trees, where you can even bid on a decorated tree or wreath. Total walk is about one mile long and 1½ to 2 hours. Learn about town’s history, and hear stories along the way. $25 per person in advance, $35 the day of.

Book in advance at bonitaspringshistoricalsociety.org/Happenings/tours/index.html or call 239-992-6997.

