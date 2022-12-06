Now You Know: Get your passport at Collier Clerk’s Marco satellite office

Will Watts

Correspondent

The Collier County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller recently announced that the clerk’s satellite office, located in Marco Island city building, is now approved to receive passport applications.

According to statistics from the Bureau of Consular Affairs, more than 1,315,000 passports have been issued in the state of Florida for 2022. That number is 51 percent more than the 870,000 passports issued in 2021. With travel restrictions continuing to ease, this number is expected to continue growing. Now that the Clerk'’ Marco Island satellite office is accepting passport applications, Marco Island residents will no longer have to travel off island to file for U.S. passports.

More:Saturday in the Park – Crowd throngs Veterans Park for new bandshell and tree-lighting

More:Now You Know: City issues presser on its use of reclaimed water

The Marco Island Satellite Office is open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Friday at 50 Bald Eagle Drive, Marco Island.

To apply, residents must bring all required documentation including proof of U.S. citizenship, proof of identity, a recent color photograph, passport application fees, and completed passport application forms.

For more information about passport applications, visit CollierClerk.com/Passports.

Historical Society seeking volunteers

The Marco Island Historical Society (MIHS) and Marco Island Historical Museum (MIHM) are inviting full and part time residents to join their volunteer team and get ready to help make history.

There are many exciting opportunities for stimulating and enjoyable volunteer experiences that cover just about every interest. Volunteer needs include front desk greeters; docents for the exhibits; helpers for exhibit openings, music programs, children’s programs and special events; education program assistants; gift shop assistants and more.

More:‘Watts for Dinner’: Joey D’s: Come for the fried ravioli, stay for everything else

More:Hey Marco Island, looking for a place to eat?

“Our volunteers are greatly appreciated members of the MIHS team,” said Marco Island Historical Society CEO Pat Rutledge. “Volunteers enhance the museum visitor experience, contribute creativity, and provide the on-site support needed to implement programs, exhibits and social activities. We could not continue serving our community at the same high level without the dedication and contribution of time and talents provided by our great volunteers.”

If you are interested in volunteering, contact Marco Island Historical Society at 239-389-6447 or Marco Island Historical Museum at 239-252-1440.

The Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. The Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Admission is free and the site is handicapped accessible. Visit themihs.org.

‘Hung by the Chimney’ at Arts Center Theatre

‘Hung by the Chimney’ comedy tour featuring Larry Venturino at Arts Center Theatre

Arts Center Theatre is all set to bring you a unique dose of holiday cheer with Larry Venturino’s “Hung by the Chimney” comedy tour.

This comedic holiday extravaganza is ringing in a season of joy and laughter with two shows at 7 p.m. and 9:30, Sunday, Dec. 18.

Joining Larry are Christopher Cowles, Aniria Turney, and Seetha.

Tickets are available for this and all comedy shows at https://www.marcoislandart.org/comedy-series/ or by calling 239-394-4221 for $25 for non-members and $20 for members.

Kiwanis Club welcomes new members

Kiwanis Club of Marco Island welcomes new members Maureen Chodaba and Jill Dizio.

Dizio, originally from Hagerstown, Maryland, has lived on Marco Island with her husband for 17 years. She retired in 2017 after teaching special and regular education for 38 years, the last 12 years at Tommie Barfield Elementary.

Dizio has been a member of the Marco Island Women’s Club for 5 years and is currently involved in community outreach for that club. She also volunteers at Tommie Barfield in kindergarten and is a mentor for champions for learning, the Take Stock scholarship program.

Chodaba, originally from Poughkeepsie, New York, bought a condo on Marco Island in 1997, got married right on the beach here in 2001 and moved here full time in 2010.

She was a registered dental hygienist in New York for 33 years before retiring. She now enjoys volunteering.

Chodaba is a member of the Marco Island Women’s Club and an active volunteer for the Marco Island unit of the American Cancer Society, serving on committees for the Relay for Life, Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, and the Imagination Ball.

Kiwanis Club meets weekly during season and has a busy schedule of activities planned, beginning with the annual Toys for Kids toy distribution to Manatee Elementary School.

The club will sponsor the annual Texas Hold’em Tournament as well as our 5K Run in January and the annual car show in February.

If you would like to join, contact club secretary Cindy Crane @ lucindaed@aol.com for an application.