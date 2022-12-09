3 To Do: Christmas Island Style events, Bonita festival, more

Marco Eagle

1. This weekend: Bonita Springs Holiday of the Arts Festival

Give the gift of art after taking in the Bonita Springs Holiday of the Arts Festival at 28001 Old 41 Road (southeast corner of Old 41 and Bonita Beach roads), from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, and Sunday, Dec. 11. Free admission.

The festival showcases original works by artisans from throughout Florida and across the U.S. These artisans create an outdoor gallery of original, handmade art in painting, photography, sculpture, candles, metalwork, digital art, jewelry, glass, ceramics, woodworking, mixed-media, fiber art, metalwork and much more.

3 To Know: Ian will rank as second largest insured loss in history, more

SWFLA To Do List: Carmen Morales comedy, M.C. Escher art, more

2. Saturday: Naples' Holiday Boat Parade

Naples' 33rd Annual Holiday Boat Parade is 6:15-8:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10.

The parade begins at Tin City in Naples and winds its way past the City Dock down the Gordon River to Gordon Pass, ending at Morgan Cove in Port Royal.

This year’s parade theme is “Bright White Nights." Parade route map, tickets for VIP area ($20) at the City Dock and boat registration information at miacc.org or 239-682-0900.

Now You Know: Exhibition draws from the heart of Latin America’s pottery-making cultures

‘Watts for Dinner’: Sip and shop at the new Pours at Publix

3. Weekend events from Christmas Island Style

Canine Pet Parade: From 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., Dec. 10, at CJ’s on the Bay, 740 N Collier Blvd #105, Marco Island. Information: ChristmasIslandStyle.com.

Santa’s Workshop: From 9 a.m. until 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 10 at Mackle Park, 1361 Andalusia Terrace, Marco Island. Event for grades 1-5. Cost: $20 per child for pre-registration; $25 day of. Information: cityofmarcoisland.com.

Holiday Street Parade: At 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10. Parade starts at San Marco Road/Balfour Drive and ends at San Marco Road/Barfield Drive. Information: ChristmasIslandStyle.com.