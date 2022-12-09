Now You Know: Exhibition draws from the heart of Latin America’s pottery-making cultures

Will Watts

Correspondent

¡Viva La Ceramica! exhibition at Marco Island Center for the Arts features work from the member artists of the Clay Guild.

This exhibition draws from themes based on the heart of Latin America’s pottery-making cultures.

“¡Viva la Ceramica!” is part of the season-long celebration of Hispanic arts and culture in Collier County, “¡Arte Viva!”

“¡Viva La Ceramica!” runs from Dec. 5 until Jan. 4, with the Second Tuesday Gallery Reception on at 5:30 p.m., Dec. 13.

There will be a raffle of four collections of “Mexican Curiosities” donated to help support the Art Center by Clay Guild member artist Barbara Perez. The collections consist of genuine craft items from Mexico. Raffle tickets will be on sale at the Art Center until the Second Tuesday reception where the drawing for the items will be at 6:15 p.m., Dec. 13, and the winner must be present to win.

Wreaths Across America

At noon, Dec. 17, Wreaths Across America will be at Marco Island Cemetery to remember and honor veterans through the laying of remembrance wreaths on the graves of this country's fallen heroes.

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution is a sponsor of Wreaths Across America nationwide. This will be the fourth year the Marco DAR chapter and Marco’s American Legion join to perform a ceremony honoring America’s veterans and to supervise the laying of wreaths at each grave of an American military member, according to member Chris Curle.

A family member or a volunteer will take a wreath to the grave of a veteran and will say the name of the veteran as the wreath is placed.

Approximately 160 military veterans are buried at Marco Island Cemetery, going back to the Civil War.

Friends and family of deceased veterans and the public are welcome to observe the ceremony and to participate in the wreath laying.

To sponsor wreaths or to donate to the cause, visit https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/159720/Overview/?relatedId=0 or search: Marco Island DAR Chapter 3093FL (FL0663).

Winter Wonderland dinner, dance

The San Marco Columbiettes will host their Annual Winter Wonderland dinner, dance fundraiser on from 6:30 until 10 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 21, at the San Marco Parish Center, 851 San Marco Rd., Marco Island.

The dinner menu will include salad, prime rib dinner with all the trimmings, dessert and coffee with cash bar. Substitution for beef will be available upon request at time of ticket purchase. There will be a 50/50 drawing and fabulous raffle prizes.

Entertainment will be provided by the duo “Manhattan Connection.” Tickets are on sale at the parish office at $70 per person.

For more information you may contact Kathleen Reynolds at 239-404-6733, Barbara DeRosa at 239-272-0158, Mary Cay Moll at 773-368-7275, or Joan Pidherny at 239-877-2842.

Rotary welcomes Opelt

The Rotary Club of Marco Island Noontime is excited to welcome Diane Opelt as its newest member. Diane hails from Notick, Massachusetts, where she was an active Rotarian having received both the Spirit Award and Rookie of the Year.

Opelt served on board of directors as well as co-chairing the club’s largest fundraiser for high school scholarships. In her club induction “getting to know you” talk Opelt expressed that she chose Rotary because of the friendly welcoming members and enthusiasm.

Opelt was formerly employed by Katz Communications in Boston as VP/manager and has had a successful career as an entrepreneur for 20-plus years since then. She is a “get-things-done person” and is currently managing partner of Excel Media & Design specializing in marketing and men’s custom clothing design.

Among Opelt’s many interests and hobbies are golf, cooking, entertaining, gardening, contributing and mentoring.

If you would like more information regarding the Rotary Club of Marco Island Noontime, contact Linda Sandlin, Linda@MarcoRealtySource.com or 239-777-9200.