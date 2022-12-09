SWFLA To Do List: Carmen Morales comedy, M.C. Escher art, more

Marco Eagle

DECEMBER

ISMO at Off the Hook

The comedian performs through Dec. 11 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8; 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, and Saturday, Dec. 10; and 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

Amigos Ministries fundraiser

Marco Lutheran Church will have a Christmas Gala from 7 until 10 p.m., Friday, Dec. 9, at the church, 525 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island. The event is a fundraiser for Amigos Ministries of Southwest Florida, in Immokalee. There will be a silent auction, entertainment, food and a bar. Cost is $30 per person.

Bonita Springs Holiday of the Arts Festival

Give the gift of art after taking in the Bonita Springs Holiday of the Arts Festival at 28001 Old 41 Road (southeast corner of Old 41 and Bonita Beach roads), from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, and Sunday, Dec. 11. Free admission. The festival showcases original works by artisans from throughout Florida and across the U.S. These artisans create an outdoor gallery of original, handmade art in painting, photography, sculpture, candles, metalwork, digital art, jewelry, glass, ceramics, woodworking, mixed-media, fiber art, metalwork and much more.

Canine Pet Parade

From 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., Dec. 10, at CJ’s on the Bay, 740 N Collier Blvd #105, Marco Island. Information: ChristmasIslandStyle.com.

Santa’s Workshop

From 9 a.m. until 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 10 at Mackle Park, 1361 Andalusia Terrace, Marco Island. Event for grades 1-5. Cost: $20 per child for pre-registration; $25 day of. Information: cityofmarcoisland.com.

Marco Island Holiday Street Parade

At 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10. Parade starts at San Marco Road/Balfour Drive and ends at San Marco Road/Barfield Drive. Information: ChristmasIslandStyle.com.

Naples' Christmas Boat Parade

Naples' 33rd Annual Christmas Boat Parade is 6:15-8:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10. The parade begins at Tin City in Naples and winds its way past the City Dock down the Gordon River to Gordon Pass, ending at Morgan Cove in Port Royal. This year’s parade theme is “Bright White Nights." Parade route map, tickets for VIP area ($20) at the City Dock and boat registration information at miacc.org or 239-682-0900.

Naples Jazzmasters Dixieland Band

From 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at River Park Community Center, 301 11th St. N., Naples. Other concerts are Jan. 7, Feb. 11, March 4 and April 1. All concerts free but donations greatly appreciated and needed. naplesjazzsociety.com.

Reba McEntire at Hertz

Reba McEntire performs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Hertz Arena, 11000 Everblades Parkway, Estero.. The original show in November was postponed because of Hurricane Ian. $95-$675. Limited seats available. 239-948-7825 or hertzarena.com

E-City arts and crafts

Have fun doing your holiday shopping! You'll find interesting and unique items for sale from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10, in historic Everglades City, our first county seat, where local talented artists and crafters will set up their tables under the pavilion behind the playground in McLeod Park near City Hall on the Circle. This is an informal, free event and well-behaved doggies are also welcome as well as kiddies who can play on the swings while you browse. And, if you want to treat yourself, stop in at one of the local restaurants for stone crabs, our seasonal delicacy. Information: Marya at 239-451-0265.

Gulf Coast Big Band Holiday

Concert begins at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, in Cambier Park Bandshell, 755 Eighth Ave. S., Naples. Directed by former U.S. Air Force band leader JR Erb, the Band will perform a concert that includes cool jazz renditions of such holiday favorites as "Santa Baby," "Sleigh Ride" and "Jingle Bells." Free and bring a chair. The band funds scholarships for local music students; donations appreciated. gulfcoastbigband.com.

29th Annual Christmas House Decorating Contest

Preliminary judging will be done between 6:30 and 10:30 p.m., Dec. 12, 13 and 14. Homeowners are instructed to have their lights on all three nights to ensure that the judges may view all properties. The Final Judging is scheduled will be done between 6:30 and 10:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 16 along with the traditional tailgate party that precedes the Judges’ Trolley Tour to the Top 10 Homes to select the 2022 winner.

AAUW

AAUW (American Association of University Women) Marco Island Branch connects local women professionally, philanthropically, and socially. The next AAUW meeting is 10 a.m., Monday, Dec. 12 at at the New Life Community Church, 489 W. Elkcam Circle. The December program is a performance by the Marco Island Charter Middle School Choir with pre-order lunch following. AAUW members from other branches are welcome to attend. Feel free to join us. Information: marcoisland-fl.aauw.net If you have questions, contact: Linda Corea, director for membership at 410-652-4508 or Jacky Childress, president at 440-539-4662.

Jeff Allen at Off the Hook

The comedian performs 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $38 general admission, plus a fee. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

‘Lunch & Learn’ about sharks

The Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center presents a shark research program as part of its monthly “Lunch & Learn” lecture series from noon to 1 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 14, at the center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. Kristine Zikmanis, Rookery Bay Margaret A. Davidson Fellow, and Sara Casareto, FIU/Rookery Bay graduate research assistant, will present their work. The $20 registration fee includes a hot buffet lunch from Carrabba's Italian Grill, presentation and Q&A with speaker, plus complimentary admission to the center that has aquariums, touch tank, exhibits, butterfly garden, trails, art gallery, nature store and more. Registration required at rookerybay.org or by calling 239-530-5972.

Carmen Morales at Off the Hook

The comedian performs 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

New Southern Momma Comedy Tour at Off the Hook

With Darren Knight featuring comedians Red Squirrel and Gary Cargal Dec. 15-18 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $30 general admission, plus a fee. 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15; 7 and 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17; and 6;30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

‘WROB The Last Great Radio Show’

Sisbarro Acting Studio joins Christmas Island Style for the second year in a row to present “WROB The Last Great Radio Show” written, directed, and produced by Gina Sisbarro, founder of the studio. The play takes place in the 1950s when the radio airways were being taken over by the teens of America. Showtimes are 7 p.m., Dec. 16, 17; 3 p.m., Dec. 18 at Marco Island Charter Middle School,1401 Trinidad Ave., Marco Island.

Holiday Movie in the Park

Featuring “White Christmas” from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 16 at Veterans Community Park, 1895 Veterans Park Dr., Naples.

Debbie Gibson at Seminole Casino

The late-1980s and early '90s pop singer known for hits including "Only in My Dreams" and "Lost in Your Eyes" performs a holiday show at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at Seminole Casino Hotel, 506 S. First St., Immokalee. Tickets from $65, not including fees. 658-1313 or moreinparadise.

Cookies and Milk with Santa

From 10:00 a.m. until noon, Saturday, Dec. 17. Santa will be flying in via helicopter on the Mackle Park, 1361 Andalusia Terrace, Marco Island. Afterwards, bring your Christmas list to Santa and enjoy cookies and milk.

Mark McGarity Hill Run – 5 Mile Run

From 7 a.m. until 9 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 17. At 350 S Barfield Dr, Marco Island. Information: runsignup.com/Race/FL/MarcoIsland/2013Marco5MileHillRun.

Marco Island Holiday Boat Parade

At 6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 17. Information: ChristmasIslandStyle.com.

Naples Dixieland Jazz Band

2-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at Cambier Park, Sixth Avenue South and Eighth Street South, Naples. Other concerts are Jan. 29, Feb. 12, March 19 and April 9. Those attending urged to bring chairs. All concerts free but donations greatly appreciated and needed. naplesjazzsociety.com

'Christmas Carol' musical kicks off at Naples Players

See "A Christmas Carol — the Musical" at various times through Dec. 18 at Blackburn Hall, Sugden Community Theatre, 701 Fifh Ave. S., Naples. The Naples Players' musical adaptation of Charles Dickens’ most well-known story includes music from Broadway veterans Alan Menken ("Disney’s Beauty and the Beast," "Little Shop of Horrors") and Lynn Ahrens ("Ragtime," "Seussical,"). $55. naplesplayers.org or 239-263-7990.

Bob Zany at Off the Hook

The comedian performs 7 p.m. Dec. 21-23 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

J Chris Newberg at Off the Hook

The comedian performs 7 p.m. Dec. 26-28 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

‘Hadestown’

The Tony- and Grammy-award winning musical is various times between Dec. 27 and Jan. 1 at Artis—Naples, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd., Naples. The production combines two mythic tales, a "haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go," reads the Artis—Naples website. From $89, excluding fees. artisnaples.org.

Vicki Barbolak at Off the Hook

The comedian performs Dec. 29-30 and Jan. 1 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29; 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30; and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

ONGOING

Marco Island Farmers’ Market

Marco Island’s farmers market is from 7:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., every Wednesday through April at Veteran’s Community Park (901 Park Ave., Marco Island). Information: 239-642-0575 or cityofmarcoisland.com.

Third Street South Famers Market

From 7:30-11:30 a.m., Saturdays, through April 29, in the parking lot behind Tommy Bahamas, in Old Naples. Fresh produce, flowers, pastas, seafood, baked goods, prepared foods, jams, relishes, fresh-roasted coffee, more. Music, dog treats.

Estero Farmers Market at Miromar Outlets

Open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays near Corkscrew Road entrance; 10801 Corkscrew Road, Estero. Find it on Facebook for more.

Golden Gate Community Farmers Market

Open year-round, Saturdays 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays at 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Golden Gate; Sundays 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays at 11725 Collier Blvd., Golden Gate. Visit farmermarket2.com for more.

'A Christmas Carol — the Musical'

"A Christmas Carol — the Musical": Various times through Dec. 18. Blackburn Hall, Sugden Community Theatre, 701 Fifh Ave. S., Naples. Naples Players' musical adaptation of Charles Dickens’ most well-known story with music from Broadway veterans Alan Menken ("Disney’s Beauty and the Beast," "Little Shop of Horrors") and Lynn Ahrens ("Ragtime," "Seussical,"). It brings Ebenezer Scrooge and the spirits of Christmas past, present and future to musical life. $55. naplesplayers.org or 239- 263-7990.

Arts Center Theatre presents ‘The Odd Couple’ with a female twist

Arts Center Theatre presents Neil Simon’s “The Odd Couple.” However, this production will add a female twist to the classic version featuring Oscar and Felix. In 1985, Neil Simon revised “The Odd Couple” for a female cast and the play opened on Broadway that same year. In this female version, “Olive Madison” (played by Christi Lueck-Sadiq) is divorced and living in her own world of chaos behind the door of her New York apartment. At her invitation, the heartbroken and devastated Florence Unger (played by Cheryl Duggan), newly separated from her husband, moves in. The production runs through Dec. 18 at Marco Town Center (formerly the home of Marco Players). Tickets are available for purchase now at marcoislandart.org/arts-center-theater/. Art Center members’ price is $35 and non-members’ price is $40.

Trees and Teas Festival

Noon-9 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays through Dec. 18. Lobby Sugden Community Theatre, 701 Fifth Ave. S., Naples. Local artists have designed trees for The Naples Players lobby, with themes of popular Broadway productions like "Hairspray," "The Nutcracker," "Wicked" and more. There's a selection of holiday teas for sipping and a pop-up gift shop features teas, treats, holiday wreaths and mini trees. $10, younger than 6 free.

‘Magic of Lights’

New holiday season exhibit kicks at Collier County Fairgrounds, 751 39th Ave. NE, Naples. The drive-through, holiday-themed display will feature dozens of displays, illuminated canopies, and digital animation, all constructed with more than a two million lights. See it daily from 6 to 10 p.m. through Sunday, Jan. 1. Exhibits include a 32-foot animated Mattel Waving Christmas Barbie display, life sized dinosaurs, Bigfoot Monster Trucks, Winter Wonderland, and the 12 Days of Christmas, Toyland and the 200-foot-long Enchanting Tunnel of Lights. Tickets are on sale for any day starting, for a limited time, at $17 per vehicle. For a complete schedule and to purchase tickets, visit magicoflights.com.

Johnsonville Night Lights in the Garden

Through Jan. 1. Naples Botanical Garden, 4820 Bayshore Drive, Naples. Colorful lighting displays around the the garden areas, music, a faux campfire with tent for kids, refreshments for sale. Garden members can buy discounted tickets online now; the public, starting Nov. 7. Information at naplesgarden.org or 239-643-7275.

‘10,000 Songs Show’

Visitors and locals alike have been packing the audience at Margood Harbor Theater in Goodland, to hear award winning songwriters play original Florida music every first Monday of the month. J. Robert’s “10,000 Songs from the 10,000 Islands” show is celebrating six years of new songs and stories.Gates open at 6 at Margood Harbour Park Theater, located 321 Pear Street in Goodland.

M.C. Escher: ‘Reality & Illusion’

Now through Feb. 12; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays to Saturdays (open until 9 p.m. Thursdays); 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays. Naples Art Institute (formerly Naples Art), 585 Park St., Naples. Exhibition of the works of M.C. Escher, artist-mathematician. $15, $10 members. Docent tours at 1 p.m. Fridays in December — Dec. 9, 16, 23 and 30. Information at naplesart.org or 239-262-6517.

‘Other Desert Cities’

Various times through Dec. 18 in Joan Jenks Auditorium at Golden Gate Community Center, 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples. The Studio Players production of the 2012 Pulitzer Prize finalist. Brooke Wyeth returns home to Palm Springs after a six-year absence to celebrate Christmas with her family. She announces that she is about to publish a memoir dredging up a pivotal and tragic event in the family’s history — a wound they don’t want reopened. $30 or $15 for students (and extra fees for each). No performances Dec. 1-4 because of Snow Fest at community Center. Information: thestudioplayers.org or 239-398-9192.

JCMI Monday Night Bingo

Monday Night Bingo will be played every Monday Night through May 1 at the Jewish Congregation of Marco Island, located at 991 Winterberry Drive. Doors open at 5:30 pm. The first numbers are posted at 6:15 pm and the game is called at 7:00 pm. Supper is complimentary-kosher hot dog, relish, sauerkraut, onions, pastry, pickles, pastry and ice cream, coffee and tea. The payouts are large. Information: 239-642 0800.

A yearlong exploration of Mexico’s plants: La Calavera Catrina

Naples Botanical Garden is presenting a yearlong exploration of Mexico’s plants and their cultural connections. The season features major exhibitions — including a botanical homage to artist Frida Kahlo — new festivals, and the return of annual favorites. La Calavera Catrina, now through Jan. 29, features eight towering sculptures of La Catrina, one of the most recognizable figures of Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead). An elegant female skeleton and an icon of Mexican heritage. La Catrina approaches death not through sadness, but as a colorful celebration of life. Designed by Los Angeles-based artist Ricardo Soltero, these 8-foot-tall, brightly adorned sculptures will add an element of surprise to your Garden stroll. La Calavera Catrina is organized by Denver Botanic Gardens.

Exhibit highlights Great Lakes to Sunshine State connection

This exhibit explores the connection between the Midwest and Florida. Enjoy "From the Great Lakes to the Sunshine State — Exploring U.S. 41" from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays through Jan. 21 at Collier Museum at Government Center, 3331 U.S. 41 E., Naples. The roots of U.S. 41 go back to the dawn of the automobile age, bridging the Midwest and the South. More at 239-252-8476 or colliermuseums.com. Information: 239-398-9192.

Baker Museum

Hours 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, noon-4 Sundays. Docent tours 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.; 1 p.m. only on Sundays. The Baker Museum, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd., Naples. Exhibition schedule includes:

Through Jan. 8. "Recent Acquisitions: 2019-Present."

Through Nov. 27, "Helen Frankenthaler: Late Works, 1990-2003," the late soak-stain paintings of the 20th-century color master

"Envisioning Evil: 'The Nazi Drawings' by Mauricio Lasansky, a series of monumental drawings to grapple with the Holocaust as seen from the artist's viewing of the televised trial of Nazi war criminal Adolf Eichmann

Cost: $10, $5 active military and full-time students 18 and older; SNAP EBT card entry, $1. Information: 239-597-1900 or artisnaples.org.

Audubon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary

Daily, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (last ticket). 375 Sanctuary Road, Naples. Stroll the 2.25-mile boardwalk through pine flatwoods, wet prairie, freshwater marsh and the largest old-growth bald cypress forest in North America. $17 adults, $6 kids 6-14, free ages 5 and younger. Online tickets at Corkscrew.Audubon.org/Visit.

Call to artists, crafters and market vendors

The Goodland Civic Association is readying for he 11th annual Goodland Harbor Arts & Music Festival, Saturday & Sunday, March 11-12, is a juried event also held at waterfront MarGood Harbor Park showcasing fine arts and hand crafts, live music organized by JRobert of Mangrove Music Studio, and a variety of food vendors. Artists will be juried by a selection committee of five professional artists. Fee for a 10’x10’ booth, which include a non-refundable $20 application fee, is $160. The deadline to apply is Dec. 18. There will be a limited number of single-day booths available for both events at reduced rates on a first come, first served basis, for both shows. For details & applications contact Tara O'Neill at taraogallery@gmail.com.

Love The Arts Festival – Call to Artists

The Marco Island Foundation for the Arts is announcing a new art festival, Love The Arts Festival, on Marco Island. This special event will be held on Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Marco Island Historical Museum. The festival will highlight fine arts of exceptional photographers, painters, jewelers, potters, and crafters. Music will be scheduled during the festival and food vendors are invited to apply. Local students will also be invited to show their artwork. This is a juried show, so artists who have already been juried for other art shows sponsored by Marco Island Foundation for the Arts (MIFA) are welcome to sign up for the festival. If you have not been previously juried by MIFA, you may send an email to Karen Swanker at khswanker@gmail.com with a minimum of three photos of your artwork, requesting to be juried for the Love the Arts Festival. If you have any questions, you may call Karen at 239-331-0987. Cost of participating in the festival is $90 if you are a MIFA member, or $140 for non-members. Complete the Love the Arts Festival registration form found on MIFA’s website, marcoislandfoundation.org and mail it to Carolyn Burger, 282 Sand Hill St., Marco Island. Information: marcoislandfoundation.org.

Rhode Island Club

The Rhode Island Club is ready to start up our seasonal get togethers. The club will meet at a variety of locations in Southwest Florida throughout season for some lively conversations and enjoyable comeradery. You are invited to join them. Contact Ann Sepe at 401-632-6099.

Italian American Society of Marco Island

The Italian American Society of Marco Island will hold their monthly meetings on the first Wednesday of each month, November through April, at Mackle's Park's Community room. Doors open at 5:15 p.m. with meeting starting at 5:30. This energetic group of men and women with Italian heritage, over the age of 21, are dedicated to remembering their roots while socializing through dinners, dances, bocce, trips, golf and more. Information: iasmi.org or call Barbara DeRosa 239-272-0158.

Revs Institute

Did you know Naples is home to one of the top 10 car museums in the world? If you haven't done so yet, check out this amazing collection of vehicles assembled over decades. 2500 Horseshoe Drive S. Visitors must observe COVID-19 protocols. Reserve tickets online for specific dates and times in advance. No walkups. Information: revinstitute.org or 239-687-REVS.

The Factory Run Club

At 6.30 p.m., Tuesdays. Paradise Coast Sports Complex, 3940 City Gate Blvd. N., Naples. The Factory Run Club is a fun social run around the lake loop — just under 1 mile — adjacent to The Cove at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex. Your skill level is the right one. Jog a single lap or run as many as you choose. Drinks at The Cove afterward are discounted for participants. And you’ll be ready to cool off after that virtuous workout. You get a R.I.O.T. shirt after completing eight runs. And it’s free, free, free.

Koreshan walking tour

Discover the various botanical specimens collected by the Utopian pioneer Koreshans and their specific purpose on this walking tour. Guests will tour the late 18th/early 20th century settlement and learn the history of this progressive society which promoted women's right to vote, equality of the sexes and education for all. Cost: $10 and $4 park admission. Purchase tickets online at friendsofkoreshan.org/page-7741.

Koreshan Unity Settlement

Explore the 19th century religious Koreshan Unity Settlement, its structures, and gardens. Join guided walking tours in Koreshan State Park and learn about these idealistic pioneers. Guided Tours are $10, non-refundable, and may be purchased online only at http://friendsofkoreshan.org/shop/guided-tours/historic-settlement-tours/.

Koreshan State Park Farmers Market

The Sunday Farmers Market at Koreshan State Park continues every Sunday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Local produce, honey, fresh guacamole and salsas, sea glass, jewelry, street food, arts and crafts, tie-dye and more. Free with paid park admission $4 for single occupancy or $5 for up to eight people in vehicle). Vendor applications @ http://friendsofkoreshan.org/farmers-market-application-2/. Park entrance fee required. $4 single occupancy or $5 for up to eight in vehicle. Please bring exact change, no change provided. Credit card payment can only be made online @ https://www.floridastateparks.org/parks-and-trails/koreshan-state-park. No additional cost for the event. Volunteers needed for the farmers market and other Koreshan State Park Events. If interested: friendsofkoreshan@gmail.com.

Key Marco artifacts

Thanks to an unprecedented five-year loan extension by the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of Natural History, the world-famous Key Marco Cat will continue on exhibit at the Marco Island Historical Museum (MIHM) through 2026. Through April 30, 2024, 13 additional Key Marco artifacts from the PENN Museum will be on exhibit at MIHM. Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is free. For information, call 239-389-6447 or visit theMIHS.org.

Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center

The attraction at 300 Tower Road in Naples features aquariums, a touch tank with marine critters, natural history exhibits, art gallery, gift shop, butterfly garden, picnic areas and walking trails. Hours are 9 a.m-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Admission of $8 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12 benefits the Friends of Rookery Bay, a nonprofit that supports the Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve. Guests may apply their admission fee toward Friends of Rookery Bay membership on the day of their visit. Active and retired military personnel and family members are free year-round, as are guests on kayak and boat ecotours booked through Friends of Rookery Bay. More at rookerybay.org or call 239-530-5972.

Fakahatchee Strand Preserve State Park

Did you know Collier County is home to the largest state park in Florida? Explore this mesmerizing trip back to yesteryear and see wildlife in the wild. Safety protocols in place. Open 8 a.m. to sunset; $3 vehicle fee. 137 Coastline Drive, Copeland. Information: floridastateparks.org; 239-695-4953.

Rookery Bay Eco Kayak & Boat Tours

Join Rookery Bay Research Reserve for a guided boat tour or kayak adventure into the beautiful waters of Rookery Bay Reserve. With our kayak tours, guests paddle through beautiful mangrove tunnels, teeming mudflats and intricate oyster reefs while searching for amazing wildlife like sea stars, large snails, birds, dolphins and manatees. Our boat tours are small 6-passenger boats and offer a comfortable and informative ride. Guests can choose from different tours including a shelling trip to a deserted a barrier island or a sunset tour. Find out more at RookeryBay.org or call 239-530-5972.

Bailey-Matthews Shell Museum

Now open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. every day, at 3075 Sanibel Captiva Road, Sanibel. Admission is $23.95 for adults (18 and older), $21.95 for seniors, $14.95 youth (12 to 17) and students with their ID, $8.95 for children (5 to 11) and free to children younger than 5 and active military. Visitors who bike to the museum receive $1 off admission. Information: 239-395-2233, shellmuseum.org.

IMAG History & Science Center

Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2000 Cranford Ave., Fort Myers. Tickets are available online, and advance ticket purchases are necessary currently to limit the number of guests in accordance with CDC recommendations. Information: theimag.org.

Gordon River Greenway

A hidden gem in Naples is the Gordon River Greenway. Walk, ride your bike or kayak on or along the scenic from 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. There's 12-foot wide pathways and 10-foot-wide elevated boardwalks. Restrooms and other amenities available. (1596 Golden Gate Parkway; 239-252-4000 or gordonrivergreenway.org)

Naples Zoo

New hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1590 Goodlette-Frank Road, Naples. Offering timed online tickets to the general public. All guests will be required to reserve a timed ticket online, with reduced ticket prices. Tickets can only be purchased online. Information: 239-262-5409, napleszoo.org.

Golden Gate Community Farmers Market

Open year-round, Saturdays, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Golden Gate; Sundays 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 11725 Collier Blvd., Golden Gate. Visit farmermarket2.com for more.

Farmer Mike's U-Pick

Open 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., Wednesdays to Sundays, year-round at 26031 Morton Ave., Bonita Springs with an onsite market and cafe, as well as U-pick produce and flowers. Call 239-498-4576 or click farmermikesupick.com for more.

Immokalee State Farmers Market

Open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily year-round at 424 New Market Road E., Immokalee. For more, call 239-658-3505 or visit fdacs.gov.

JANUARY

Arts Center Theatre: ‘I’ll Eat You Last’

One of Broadway’s most acclaimed one-woman plays has just been added to the Arts Center Theatre inaugural season lineup. “I’ll Eat You Last: A Chat with Sue Mengers” played the Great White Way in 2013 starring Hollywood icon Bette Midler. This comedy will now be added to the Arts Center Theatre schedule Jan. 4-22. This lighthearted show based on the legendary Hollywood super-agent Sue Mengers that managed clients such as Barbra Streisand, Faye Dunaway, Burt Reynolds, Ali MacGraw, Gene Hackman, Cher, Candice Bergen, Ryan O’Neal, Nick Nolte, Mike Nichols, Gore Vidal, Bob Fosse. Tickets for all of the attractions at the Arts Center Theatre, located on Marco Island in the Marco Town Center, are on sale now at marcoislandart.org. The “Odd Couple” originally scheduled for Jan. 4-22, will now play at the venue on Nov. 30-Dec. 18. “The Fantasticks”, originally scheduled for Nov. 30-Dec. 18, is being postponed for reconsideration at a later date.

Left Bank Art Shows

From 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays, Jan. 15, Feb. 5, March 5 and April 2, at The Esplanade, 740 Collier Blvd., Marco Island. Juried artists include photography, jewelry, oil, acrylic and watercolor paintings, ceramics, wood, bronze, glass and more. Free admission and free parking. More at 239-290-7927.

Festival of Birds

Save the Date for Rookery Bay Research Reserve’s Festival of Birds – January 14 -21, 2023. Enjoy expert lectures, nature-themed activities and field trips to birding spots throughout Southwest Florida. Perfect for those who love birds or just love getting out in nature! Registration opens on December 6, 2022 at https://rookerybay.org/events/festival-of-birds/.

