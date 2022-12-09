‘Watts for Dinner’: Sip and shop at the new Pours at Publix

Will Watts

Correspondent

This week’s dining destination is the new Pours at Publix and the Publix Deli at Southwest Florida’s latest Publix at Naples Towne Centre in East Naples. The store opened Dec. 1.

This new store is located at the former Lucky’s Market location and it’s one of only five Publix stores in the state to feature a Pours. And for many, it’s a dream come true. Why? Because you can peruse the aisles with a beer or a glass of wine. And that’s only the beginning!

How about an iced peppermint matcha? Get a freshly brewed coffee, tea or craft sodas – like strawberry, cucumber and mint. Relax at the bar or grab a table and enjoy on-tap kombucha or a freshly made açai bowl. Or grab a fruit smoothie for the road. There are draft beers, nitro cold brews and cappuccinos.

The freshly made açai bowl or fruit smoothie comes with your choice of fresh ingredients.

We grabbed a couple of açai bowls during our first visit. Bowls include granola, coconut, honey and agave. You can also choose up to three toppings: banana, blueberries, chocolate chips, strawberries, pineapple, nuts, kiwi, mango, raspberries, peanut butter and coconuts.

I added strawberries, blueberries and banana! My companion added mango, blueberries and extra coconut!

The bowls are made beautifully and the fruit is super fresh. I’ve had better granola and the acai could have been softer. But still delish!

As regular shoppers know, Publix comes in all shapes and sizes. This one is on the smaller side but does have a pharmacy and liquor store. And while the aisles may be a bit tighter than with the larger footprint, shoppers of Marco Island’s small Publix on Collier Boulevard will have no trouble here.

Speaking of Marco Island, in my humble opinion, if they put a Pours there, it would be the most successful in the state. This community loves it libations! Ever see the lines at local eateries for happy hour?

In addition to shopping, with the store’s extra special dark-coated carts, we also visited the deli. I’m a big fan of the Pub Sub. And most sub fans are familiar with turkey, ham or roast beef, but Publix is upping their game with some specialty subs; and that was our aim on this day.

The “Publix Turkey Cranberry Holiday Sub” features Boar’s Head Ovengold turkey, gruyere cheese, bacon, mayonnaise and a cranberry orange relish.

The “Publix Garlic and Herb Tofu Sub” features garlic and herb tofu crumbles, spinach, cucumbers, tomatoes and avocado.

The “Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sub” comes with hot chicken tenders, bacon, cheddar cheese, “Spicy Gold Sauce,” lettuce and tomato.

The “Publix Deli Mojo Pork Sub” has hot mojo roasted pork, onions, and your choice of cheese (but it is great without cheese).

And that’s just to name a few. I picked the Boar’s Head “Havana Bold Sub” which features tavern ham, peppenero ham, chipotle gouda, bacon and pickles. Spicy and delicious. Love it! Highly recommend it.

My companion picked the “Publix Deli Spicy Falafel Sub.” It has falafel, tzatziki, sriracha carrot hummus, cucumbers, lettuce and tomatoes on a sub roll. He liked it. I thought it was kind of dry. Ge did un-spice it a little, asking for regular hummus. And the Publix service team happily complied.

Whether you want to sip and shop or take home a monster sub, chicken tenders and/or so much more, enjoy the new Publix in East Naples. Happy eating!

This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food.

If you go

Pours at Publix and the Publix Deli