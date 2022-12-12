3 To Do: Sharks, ‘Magic’ lights and a holiday radio show

Marco Eagle

1. ‘Lunch & Learn’ about sharks

The Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center presents a shark research program as part of its monthly “Lunch & Learn” lecture series from noon to 1 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 14, at the center, 300 Tower Road, Naples.

Kristine Zikmanis, Rookery Bay Margaret A. Davidson Fellow, and Sara Casareto, FIU/Rookery Bay graduate research assistant, will present their work.

The $20 registration fee includes a hot buffet lunch from Carrabba's Italian Grill, presentation and Q&A with speaker, plus complimentary admission to the center that has aquariums, touch tank, exhibits, butterfly garden, trails, art gallery, nature store and more.

Registration required at rookerybay.org or by calling 239-530-5972.

2. ‘Magic of Lights’ at Collier Fairgrounds

New holiday season exhibit kicks at Collier County Fairgrounds, 751 39th Ave. NE, Naples. The drive-through, holiday-themed display will feature dozens of displays, illuminated canopies, and digital animation, all constructed with more than a two million lights.

See it daily from 6 to 10 p.m. through Sunday, Jan. 1. Exhibits include a 32-foot animated Mattel Waving Christmas Barbie display, life sized dinosaurs, Bigfoot Monster Trucks, Winter Wonderland, and the 12 Days of Christmas, Toyland and the 200-foot-long Enchanting Tunnel of Lights.

Tickets are on sale for any day starting, for a limited time, at $17 per vehicle. For a complete schedule and to purchase tickets, visit magicoflights.com.

3. Friday, Marco Island: ‘WROB The Last Great Radio Show’

Sisbarro Acting Studio joins Christmas Island Style for the second year in a row to present “WROB The Last Great Radio Show” written, directed, and produced by Gina Sisbarro, founder of the studio.

The play takes place in the 1950s when the radio airways were being taken over by the teens of America. Showtimes are 7 p.m., Dec. 16, 17; 3 p.m., Dec. 18 at Marco Island Charter Middle School,1401 Trinidad Ave., Marco Island.