Marco Island Farmers’ Market returns

The Marco Island Marco Island Farmers Market returned to a brand-new Veteran’s Community Park on Wednesday.

The market is from 7:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., every Wednesday through April at the park, located at 901 Park Ave., Marco Island.

Information: 239-642-0575 or cityofmarcoisland.com.

