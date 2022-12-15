3 To Do: A ‘Christmas Carol,’ comedy and Wreaths Across America

Marco Eagle

1. On stage now: 'Christmas Carol' musical at Naples Players

See "A Christmas Carol — the Musical" at various times through Dec. 18 at Blackburn Hall, Sugden Community Theatre, 701 Fifh Ave. S., Naples.

The Naples Players' musical adaptation of Charles Dickens’ most well-known story includes music from Broadway veterans Alan Menken ("Disney’s Beauty and the Beast," "Little Shop of Horrors") and Lynn Ahrens ("Ragtime," "Seussical,"). $55.

Information: naplesplayers.org or 239-263-7990.

2. New Southern Momma Comedy Tour at Off the Hook

With Darren Knight featuring comedians Red Squirrel and Gary Cargal through Dec. 18 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $30 general admission, plus a fee.

At 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15; 7 and 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17; and 6;30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19.

Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

3. Saturday: Wreaths Across America at Marco Island Cemetery

At noon, Dec. 17, Wreaths Across America will be at Marco Island Cemetery to remember and honor veterans through the laying of remembrance wreaths on the graves of this country's fallen heroes.

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution is a sponsor of Wreaths Across America nationwide.

This will be the fourth year the Marco DAR chapter and Marco’s American Legion join to perform a ceremony honoring America’s veterans and to supervise the laying of wreaths at each grave of an American military member, according to member Chris Curle.

A family member or a volunteer will take a wreath to the grave of a veteran and will say the name of the veteran as the wreath is placed.

Approximately 160 military veterans are buried at Marco Island Cemetery, going back to the Civil War.

Friends and family of deceased veterans and the public are welcome to observe the ceremony and to participate in the wreath laying. To sponsor wreaths or to donate to the cause, visit https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/159720/Overview/?relatedId=0 or search: Marco Island DAR Chapter 3093FL (FL0663).

