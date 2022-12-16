Kiwanis celebrates Terrific Kids and Terrific Cops

Marco Eagle

The Kiwanis Club of Marco Island recently honored Terrific Kids from Tommy Barfield Elementary.

This student-recognition program promotes character development, self-esteem, and perseverance. “Terrific” is an acronym for Thoughtful, Enthusiastic, Respectful, Responsible, Inclusive, Friendly, Inquisitive, and Capable. These are all words that describe November honorees Yara Nichols, Arlens Saint Louis, Nadine Jackson, and Lianna Montes of Manatee Elementary School, and December honorees Estefany Colocho Mareno, Briseyda Lora, Aubrey Popoff, and Mia Samuel of Tommy Barfield Elementary School.

A partnership with the Marco Island Police Department, better known as “Terrific Cops,” was launched at the December program. MIPD Chief Tracy Frazzano was in attendance along with MIPD Sergeant Mark Haueter.

At each program, a terrific time was had by the Terrific Kids and their families, hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Marco Island at Stonewall’s for breakfast!

The Kiwanis Club of Marco Island is part of Kiwanis International and is dedicated to serving the children of the world. Several activities and fundraisers for the club are being planned, including the annual Texas Hold’em Tournament on January 27 and 5K Family Fun Run/Walk “For the Kids” on January 28, followed by the annual Car Show on Feb. 19.

Would you like to learn more about the club? Please join us at one of our upcoming meetings. All are welcome! For more information, contact club secretary Cindy Crane at lucindaed@aol.com.