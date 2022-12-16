Now You Know: Rookery Bay Farmers Market starts Jan. 8

Will Watts

Correspondent

The new Rookery Bay Farmers Market will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sundays, starting Jan. 8 and running through May 28 in the parking lot of the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples.

More than three dozen vendors will offer fruit, vegetables, local seafood, cottage foods, international cuisine, local honey, guacamole, baked goods, specialty coffee, organic skincare, clothing, handmade jewelry, accessories, art and more.

Live music will be featured each week. The nature center will not be open, but the Friends of Rookery Bay will offer special promotions to market attendees. Shop Local Productions, which operates several farmers markets in Collier and Lee counties, is coordinating the new market. Learn more at 41markets.com.

Reminder: Marco Island’s farmers market is from 7:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., every Wednesday through April at Veteran’s Community Park (901 Park Ave., Marco Island). Information: 239-642-0575 or cityofmarcoisland.com

And: Golden Gate Community Farmers Market is open year-round, Saturdays 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays at 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Golden Gate; From 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Sundays, at 11725 Collier Blvd., Golden Gate. Visit farmermarket2.com for more.

Italian American Society doing good deeds for the holidays

Barbara DeRosa, president of the Italian American Society of Marco Island, presented a check to Our Daily Bread Food Pantry’s Nancy Kot, board president, and Amanda Nelson, executive director, for the work their organization has done in the community in eliminating hunger.

Speaking of the Italian American Society, the club hit a milestone this holiday season when their members dropped off sneakers at their December meeting for “Laces of Love,” a non-profit organization that provides sneakers for the disadvantaged and low income in Collier and Lee County.

This drop-off brought 104 pairs of new sneakers at the December meeting making it the most sneaker drop-off for the club, ever.

On Dec. 4, it was a festive Christmas celebration at the Marco Island Yacht Club with dinner and dancing for 70 members and guests. With a champagne and hors d'oeuvres cocktail hour followed by a full dinner with music.

For more information on the Italian American Society please call Barbara DeRosa at 239 272-0158 or go to our website, iasmi@gmail.com or look us up on Facebook, Italian American Society of MI.

Kiwanis Club of Marco Island has had a busy start this season

Guest speaker for the November meeting was Andrea Leiner, chief communications officer for Global Response Management, who gave a talk about her organization – which provides trauma surgeons, short-term emergency medical care, and training situation analysis in many war torn regions of the world.

Leiner has traveled the world with this organization including Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Sierra Leone, the Bahamas, Mexico and Ukraine. She has trained medical clinicians, nurses, and pediatric hospital workers.

The guest speaker for the December meeting was Jennifer Pierce, fire marshal for Marco Island. The Fire Marshal is responsible for ensuring that all construction and renovation meets the required life safety code. She works with contractors, property owners, and businesses in assisting them to ensure the safety of the public and themselves in the structures they live in or visit. She also investigates all fires for determination of cause.

Marco Island Historical Society collects books

On Dec. 2, the Marco Island Historical Society held its annual meeting and Christmas luncheon at the Marco Island Yacht Club.

At this meeting, members were asked to donate books for local children. All of these books were then donated to Kiwanis Club of Marco Island to use in the "Reading Is Fundamental" program. Pat Rutledge, CEO of the Historical Society was on hand to present all of the donated books to Cindy Crane and Marie Lynn McChesney from the Kiwanis Club.

Rotary Club welcomes Davis

The Rotary Club of Marco Island Noontime inducted Taylor Davis into the club on Dec. 1.

Davis was born and raised in New Jersey. She graduated from Kean University with a BA in history/pre-law concentration and minor in political science. At Keans, Davis served in student government as student rep, executive secretary, executive vice president and executive president. Davis graduated with honors, Phi Alpha Theta National History Honor Society, in May 2020.

Davis moved to Marco in September 2021 and uses her education as office assistant for Tenney Law, PLLC.

In addition, Davis is a registered Yoga teacher. She loves working out, reading, shopping and giving back to the community. She currently volunteers on the Domestic Violence Walk committee.

If you would like more information regarding the Rotary Club of Marco Island Noontime, contact Linda Sandlin, Linda@MarcoRealtySource.com or 239-777-9200.