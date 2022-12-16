Social Scene: Sportfishing Club hosts holiday party

Submitted

12.08.22

A sellout crowd enjoyed the Marco Sportfishing Club annual holiday party on Dec 8, at Eagle Creek Country Club. Hostesses were Pat Arcidiacono, Anna Hutchings, Jan Scriver and Cindy Bixler.

Rosetta Stone provided the musical and dancing entertainment and the dance floor was rocking all evening. It was a night to remember.

