3 To Do: ‘Magic of Lights’ and more

Marco Eagle

1. On display now: ‘Magic of Lights’

New holiday season exhibit kicks at Collier County Fairgrounds, 751 39th Ave. NE, Naples. The drive-through, holiday-themed display will feature dozens of displays, illuminated canopies, and digital animation, all constructed with more than a two million lights.

See it daily from 6 to 10 p.m. through Sunday, Jan. 1. Exhibits include a 32-foot animated Mattel Waving Christmas Barbie display, life sized dinosaurs, Bigfoot Monster Trucks, Winter Wonderland, and the 12 Days of Christmas, Toyland and the 200-foot-long Enchanting Tunnel of Lights.

Tickets are on sale for any day starting, for a limited time, at $17 per vehicle. For a complete schedule and to purchase tickets, visit magicoflights.com.

SWFLA To Do List: ‘Hadestown,’ farmers markets, more

3 To Know: It's a go for new rural village, tests recalled, more

2. Johnsonville Night Lights in the Garden

Through Jan. 1. Naples Botanical Garden, 4820 Bayshore Drive, Naples. Colorful lighting displays around the garden areas, music, a faux campfire with tent for kids, refreshments for sale.

Garden members can buy discounted tickets online now; the public. Information at naplesgarden.org or 239-643-7275.

3. Bob Zany at Off the Hook

The comedian performs 7 p.m. Dec. 21-23 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee.

Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

Hey Marco Island, looking for a place to eat?

‘Watts for Dinner’: Old favorites and new discoveries from KJ