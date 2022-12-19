Social Scene: Just Friends are gorgeous in gold and silver

Submitted

12.14.22

Members of Just Friends were gorgeous in gold and silver at their December luncheon at the Marco Yacht Club.

President Jaye Spencer’s theme this year is Friends are the colors in your Rainbow, and each month the ladies have worn a designated rainbow color.

This month, however, Jaye decided to go glitzy and the members glowed in their silver and gold!

Five birthday ladies received roses, and Jacky Childress tested memories and skills with Christmas trivia games. Carols were sung, and a gift exchange was enjoyed.

Social Scene: Kiwanis raise money for kids

Social Scene: Newcomers November luncheon at Hideaway Beach

Social Scene: SEAgals celebrates 20

Social Scene: Sportfishing Club hosts holiday party