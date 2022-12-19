Social Scene: MCC holds annual Christmas party

Submitted

12.11.22

The Marco Cruise Club members gathered to hold its annual Christmas party at the Island Country Club. Members arrived with arms full of toys, destined for local families in need, and carefully placed them under the tree.

Live Christmas music was playing, drinks were served and Spirits were high. There were lots of heartfelt salutations and good cheer.

Commodore Bob Madaio refelected back on 2022, wished all a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year, and cheered, let the party begin!

Following the dinner, the music turned up, the club members kicked up their heels and the dancing commenced at a lively pace.

Guests went outside with their drinks to the deck. Gas lamps surrounding a reflecting pool, a large Christmas tree, the palm trees, lake, and balmy tropical temperatures, all contributed to the making for a perfect night.

A special thank you to our wonderful Hosts Debra and Frank Catalano for arranging this evening, everyone appreciates it and are all looking forward to the coming year.

