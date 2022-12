Submitted

12.12.22

Kiwanis Club of Marco Island members and guests joined Santa and Mrs. Claus and the staff of Manatee Elementary School for our annual toy distribution. Thanks to the generous donations of many who wrote checks, bought 50/50 raffle tickets at CJ's on the Bay and at Stan's, and to the group of Kiwanians who shopped at Walmart, we were able to distribute toys to each of the 591 Manatee Elementary School students. It was a great day!