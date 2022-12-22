3 To Do: Bonita Holiday Fair, Pioneer Christmas, more

Marco Eagle

1. Now through Jan. 1: Bonita Holiday Fair

The second Bonita Holiday Fair boasts more than 30 fair-style amusement rides, including a more than 100-foot-tall Ferris wheel. Plus games, prizes, fair food, a large Kiddieland area, racing pigs, a magician, a petting zoo, Santa Claus (through Dec. 24) and holiday displays and music.

Cost: $10 admission (two-for-one with online coupon). Rides cost extra. Unlimited-ride wristbands are $35. Other deals also available.

Bonita Springs Poker Room (formerly the Naples-Ft. Myers Greyhound Track), 10601 Bonita Beach Road. Bonita Springs. Information: BonitaHolidayFair.com.

2. Johnsonville Night Lights in the Garden

Through Jan. 1 at Naples Botanical Garden, 4820 Bayshore Drive, Naples.

Colorful lighting displays around the garden areas, music, a faux campfire with tent for kids, refreshments for sale.

Garden members can buy discounted tickets online now; the public.

Information at naplesgarden.org or 239-643-7275.

3. Pioneer Christmas — Holiday Decorations from the 1870s-1920s

From 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 27-31. Marco Island Historical Museum, 180 S. Heathwood Drive, Marco Island.

Kids of all ages are invited to explore how Marco Island’s pioneers celebrated their Christmas holidays. String berries and popcorn, make citrus spice ball ornaments and citrus and pine bough door decorations in the Pioneer Gallery every day between Christmas and New Year’s Eve. Free.

Information: 239-252-1440.

