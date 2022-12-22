Social Scene: Newcomers December luncheon

Sue Weiler

Special to the Eagle

Our mischievous ‘Elf on the Shelf’ joined the fun for our December luncheon. We gathered wearing our red holiday colors and celebrated the holiday season with smiles and laughter at Hideaway Beach Club.

Our guest speaker was the Rose Kraemer aka “Rosetta Stone”. She is an accomplished singer and performs at many local venues. Rose sang our favorite Christmas Carols and lead us in a Christmas sing-a-long. Rose is a past Newcomer and currently an active member of Just Friends.

After a delicious lunch the program concluded with some great gifts from our sponsors and our 50/50 raffle.

Sound like fun? If you would like to attend a luncheon and join in on the fun and meet some fabulous women, contact our memberships chairs at marconewcomers.org