Marco Island Area Association of Realtors installs 2023 officers and directors

The Marco Island Area Association of Realtors (MIAAOR) held their 47th Annual Installation Banquet of 2023 officers and directors at the Hilton Marco Island Beach Resort & Spa on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

The event was attended by more than 80 officers, directors, members, staff and community leaders.

The afternoon celebration began with a warm Marco Island welcome by master of ceremonies, Steven David, Florida Professional Real Estate, the inspiration and pledge was directed by MIAAOR member Mary Jo O’Regan.

Jack Winnik, 2022 president gave his farewell speech – briefly focusing on the many achievements that were accomplished during 2022: challenged his 2022 BOD to complete NAR’s (National Association of Realtors) C2EX program and get endorsed; Association implemented a Social Media Policy for BOD members, committee chairs and staff; implemented an anti-trust policy; partnered with Blue Zones Project; supported a simple registration process for short-term rentals; switched from print marketing to digital marketing; Association offices upgraded phone and internet services; participated in three “clean-up” Florida Waters; Association office – new roof, exterior paint and new road sign; partnered with the Marco Island YMCA for the 5k Fall Festival; joined Florida Realtors MLS Advantage; and dedicated and renamed the Association conference center in honor of long standing member Marv Needles.

“It has been a great trip around the sun with all of you through this 2022 year, to our staff: Kandy, Pattie, Caroline and Jill – I will be forever grateful to you for putting up with me. Also, a huge thank you for making me look good on every occasion. I would like to leave you with this quote, ‘the memories of 2022 we have made together never do they die, best friends and colleagues stick together and never say goodbye,’” said Winnik.

During his speech, 2023 President Charlie Neal thanked everyone for coming. Thanked past president Jim McGregor and the 2022 nominating committee for choosing such a great and diverse board of directors. Thanked Kandy, Pattie and Caroline for putting this event together and looked forward to working with each of them. And a huge thank you to his wife Christine for going through this Again. Neal is looking forward to 2023 and continuing the fine work Jack and the 2022 BOD has done for MIAAOR. President Neal’s theme/goal for 2023 is CCC – Community – that’s who we are; Compassion – that’s what we have; Collaboration – that’s what we do.

As the theme suggests, Neal would like to enhance and grow MIAAOR’s community involvement, but also having the community recognize how involved Realtors already are in the place we call Home. President Neal’s goal is to have the citizens of Marco Island respect the MIAAOR realtors not only for selling properties, but that we care about our city and all its residents. We are Marco Island proud! “Thank you for entrusting our 2023 Board of Directors and me for the upcoming year!”