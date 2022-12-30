3 To Do: Caleb Neff in Goodland, New Year’s Eve at St. Elizabeth Seton, more

Naples Daily News

1. Monday: ‘10,000 Songs’ show’

J.Robert Houghtaling writes, “visitors and locals alike have become a standing-room-only audience at Margood Harbour Theater in Goodland, to hear award winning songwriters play original Florida music every first Monday of the month.”

J. Robert’s “10,000 Songs from the 10,000 Islands Show” is celebrating six years of new Florida songs and stories at 6:30 p.m., Jan. 2.

“Caleb Neff, January’s feature artist, spent 12 years as a church pastor before turning his full attention to making music,” Houghtaling writes.

Other artists appearing Jan. 2 includes Marie Nofsinger – Outlaw Florida Songster; Captn Jac – Trop Rock Master; Chef Bob, and Jack Shealy. Margood Harbor Park Outdoor Theater is located at 321 Pear Tree Ave, Goodland.

No charge for admission but “generous donations humbly accepted.”

2. New Year’s Eve at St. Elizabeth Seton

The Naples church hosts a New Year’s Eve party with separate events for both the kids and the adults.

It starts with a kids party from 6-8 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 31, including snacks, crafts and an 8 p.m. ball drop. Admission is free.

Then there’s an adult party from 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. with the Smoke & Shine Band, hors d’oeuvres, beer and wine (two drinks included with admission), a ball drop and fireworks.

Tickets are $25 and available at the parish office or by messaging the church on Facebook. St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church, 5225 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples.

Information: 455-3900 or facebook.com/SESchurch.

3. Last chance: ‘Hadestown’

The Tony- and Grammy-award winning musical is various times between now and Jan. 1 at Artis—Naples, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd., Naples.

The production combines two mythic tales, a "haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go," reads the Artis—Naples website. From $89, excluding fees.

Information: artisnaples.org.

