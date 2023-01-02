3 To Do: ‘I’ll Eat You Last,’ ‘Mud Row’ and more

Marco Eagle

1. Starts Wednesday: Arts Center Theatre: ‘I’ll Eat You Last’

One of Broadway’s most acclaimed one-woman plays has just been added to the Arts Center Theatre inaugural season lineup.

“I’ll Eat You Last: A Chat with Sue Mengers” played the Great White Way in 2013 starring Hollywood icon Bette Midler.

This comedy will now be added to the Arts Center Theatre schedule Jan. 4-22. This lighthearted show based on the legendary Hollywood super-agent Sue Mengers that managed clients such as Barbra Streisand, Faye Dunaway, Burt Reynolds, Ali MacGraw, Gene Hackman, Cher, Candice Bergen, Ryan O’Neal, Nick Nolte, Mike Nichols, Gore Vidal, Bob Fosse.

Tickets for all of the attractions at the Arts Center Theatre, located on Marco Island in the Marco Town Center, are on sale now at marcoislandart.org.

2. Debuts Saturday: ‘Mud Row’

The play by Detroit-born actress and playwright Dominique Morisseau delves into the love between sisters, a "riveting, humorous, and hopeful story."

See it at various times Jan. 7-29 at the Norris Center, 755 Eighth Ave. S. Cost: $45-$80.

Information: gulfshoreplayhouse.org or 239-261-7529.

3. On display now: M.C. Escher: ‘Reality & Illusion’

Now through Feb. 12; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays to Saturdays (open until 9 p.m. Thursdays); 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays.

Naples Art Institute (formerly Naples Art), 585 Park St., Naples. Exhibition of the works of M.C. Escher, artist-mathematician. $15, $10 members.

Docent tours at 1 p.m. Fridays in December — Dec. 23 and 30.

Information at naplesart.org or 239-262-6517.

