3 To Do: Songwriter Fest, new farmers market, more

1. Saturday: Nash to Naples Songwriter Fest

In its second year, this free music festival begins at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, in Cambier Park, downtown Naples. Donations welcome.

Lineup features seven acts: Andrew Albert, Paul Sikes, Emily Falvey, Emily Landis, Johnny McGuire, Brock Berryhill and the duo, Neon Union, with Andrew Millsaps and Leo Brooks. They will give an inside look at the songwriting process behind America’s favorite country songs.

Guests are asked to bring their own seating to Cambier Park.

2. Sunday: Rookery Bay Farmers Market

The new Rookery Bay Farmers Market will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sundays, starting Jan. 8 and running through May 28 in the parking lot of the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples.

More than three dozen vendors will offer fruit, vegetables, local seafood, cottage foods, international cuisine, local honey, guacamole, baked goods, specialty coffee, organic skincare, clothing, handmade jewelry, accessories, art and more. Live music will be featured each week.

The nature center will not be open, but the Friends of Rookery Bay will offer special promotions to market attendees. Shop Local Productions, which operates several farmers markets in Collier and Lee counties, is coordinating the new market.

Information: 41markets.com.

3. Monday: Paul Anka at Artis Naples

Crooner with hits including "Put Your Head On My Shoulder," "Diana" and "Times of Your Life" and performs at 8 p.m., Jan. 9, at Artis—Naples, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd., Naples.

Cost: From $109.

Information: artisnaples.org or 239-597-1111.

