3 To Do: ‘Art & Soul Nights,’ ‘Two pianos, Three pianists,’ more

1. Wednesday: Shangri-La Springs launches ‘Art & Soul Nights’

Shangri-La Springs is hosting the first of four Art & Soul Nights from 5 until 8 p.m., Jan. 11, featuring live music in the courtyard.

Artichoke & Company will offer a tapas menu and host a cash bar with beer and wine. Chair massages and free consultations will be available from the Shangri-La Springs’ Spa staff.

The artisan market includes eclectic products for sale, farmer’s market-style, from Shangri-La Springs’ organic garden, local vendors, area artists and crafts. Vendor tables are still available - $40 inside and $35 outside.

Dates for Art & Soul Nights in 2023 include Jan. 11, Feb. 8, March 8, and April 12.

Information call 239-949-0749 or visit ShangriLaSprings.com.

2. Wednesday: Marco Island Farmers’ Market

Marco Island’s farmers market is from 7:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., every Wednesday through April at Veteran’s Community Park (901 Park Ave., Marco Island).

Information: 239-642-0575 or cityofmarcoisland.com.

3. Thursday: ‘Two pianos, Three pianists’

Jodie DeSalvo presents the opening concert of her Piano Talks series with pianists Victoria Paolino and Miguel Motalvan.

Concert is at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at Artis—Naples in the Daniels Pavilion. The trio will perform works of Mozart, Ravel, Rachmaninoff and Shostakovich.

Cost: $48 per ticket, available at artisnaples.org or the box office at 597-1900.

