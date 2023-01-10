Social Scene: MCC’s first Raft Up of 2023

Submitted

MCC picked the “perfect day” for the members of the Marco Cruise Club’s first Raft Up of the New Year. Blue skies, calm seas and great temperatures. It was a great way to renew old friendships and make some new. Looking ahead at what's to come and remembering where we have been. It is the beginning of a New Year. No better way to start it. Happy New Year! Thanks Todd and Julie Whitney for organizing the event!

MORE‘Cuba The Natural Beauty’ comes to MIHS: Clyde Butcher exhibit runs Jan. 24 through April 29

ANDNow You Know: Free autism screenings; Legion talks fraud prevention

ALSOBookworm: You might struggle with ‘Awe,’ you’ll love in the end