3 To Do: Bonita Springs National Art Festival, Left Bank Art Fest, more

Marco Eagle

1. This weekend: Bonita Springs National Art Festival

The first in a series of three art fests happening between January and March at Riverside Park.

More than 200 artists are featured in the juried event. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 14-15. Free with a suggested $5 donation.

At Riverside Park, 10451 Old 41 Road, downtown Bonita Springs. 495-8989 or artcenterbonita.org/artfest.

2. Sunday: Left Bank Art Fest on Marco Island

From 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays, Jan. 15, Feb. 5, March 5 and April 2, at The Esplanade, 740 Collier Blvd., Marco Island.

Juried artists include photography, jewelry, oil, acrylic and watercolor paintings, ceramics, wood, bronze, glass and more. Free admission and free parking.

Information: 239-290-7927.

3. Performing now: Pianist Emanuel Ax joins the Naples Philharmonic

Acclaimed pianist Emanuel Ax joins the Naples Philharmonic on Beethoven’s “Piano Concerto No. 3.” The concert also includes Ravel’s “Rapsodie espagnole” and more. Conducted by Associate Conductor Radu Paponiu in his Masterworks series debut. 8 p.m., through Saturday, Jan. 14.

Cost: $29-$72. At Artis—Naples, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd., Naples.

Information: 597-1900 or artisnaples.org.

