Calusa Garden Club enjoys floral design presentation

Calusa Garden Club of Marco Island members met on Jan. 9, at Rose Hall in the Marco Island library.

Guest speaker was Garden Club member Connie Lowery, a National Garden Club certified flower show judge, who spoke on “ABC’s of Floral Design, from a Judge’s Perspective.”

Lowery explained how NGC, to which Calusa Garden Club belongs, sets standards for floral designs that are entered in an NGC flower show, and how the flower show judges evaluate the floral designs.

The pictures show Lowery demonstrating a creative design made with tall curving branches and a seed pod painted with a purple wash, a design that is viewed through a mesh tray made of lady palm leaves centered by beautiful orchids with kangaroo paws.

Next Lowery made a design in a white round vase with an asymmetrical hole through the vase that featured manipulated aglaonema leaves and orange protea flowers, a spatial thrust design in a black vase with sansevieria spikes highlighted by pink calla lilies. After the demonstration, the club raffled off two designs Lowery had made prior to the demonstration, including a group of green dianthus carnations in a flat oval vase.

Monique Doyle, second vice-president and membership chairman of the club, introduced three new members at the meeting and welcomed them to the club. The new members are Ellen Norton, Gloria Fabijanic, and Kathy Stark.

Calusa Garden Club of Marco Island is an I.R.C. Section 501(c)3 organization and is a member of the Florida Federation of Garden Clubs. Membership is open to persons interested in horticulture, floral design and environmental matters residing 5 months or more in Collier County.

Calusa Garden Club of Marco Island meets the second Monday of each month, October through April at Rose Hall at Marco Island Branch of Collier County Library. If you are interested in membership, please contact the Garden Club at calusagardenclub@yahoo.com. For updates and information, please visit the Garden Club’s website, calusa.org, or visit the Club’s Facebook page Calusa Garden Club.