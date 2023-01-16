Kiwanis celebrates terrific kids: Manatee Elementary students receive honor

Submitted

The Kiwanis Club of Marco Island recently honored four Terrific Kids from Manatee Elementary School and their families. This student recognition program promotes character development, self-esteem, and perseverance.

Manatee Elementary School Counselor Debbie Eby was there for the Terrific Kids she knows so well.

Marco Island Charter Middle School Principal Michele Wheeler was on hand to share the good news of what these amazing young students can look forward to as their lives advance to the middle school stage in the not-so-distant future.

Interviewed by Kiwanis member Donna Dubey, the Terrific Kids shared stories of their families, beloved characters from books they have read, and places they would like to visit amidst their hopes and dreams for the future.

Bradley Mason enjoys family life with several siblings and two dogs. He hopes to become an engineer someday.

Jayleen Lona Lopez would love to see the Eiffel Tower and dreams of becoming a teacher.

Lia Nicacio would like to travel to New York. She cherishes fond memories of a trip there with her grandparents when she was just five years old. She hopes to be a veterinarian.

Allie Pacia admires the character Cinderella and would like to visit Paris someday to behold its fashion and beauty. She would like to become a lawyer in the future.

No sooner did we hear of Allie’s aspirations in the legal field than we were to witness law enforcement in action!

MIPD Chief Tracy Frazzano and Sergeant Mark Haueter issued each student with what appeared to be a citation of sorts! But alas, those were not tickets they handed out. Those “citations” were actually the official trading cards of the MIPD. Far better than traditional baseball cards, each card features a photo of a MIPD officer.

The Kiwanis Club of Marco Island is part of Kiwanis International and is dedicated to serving the children of the world. In addition to Terrific Kids, we support various programs including Toys for Kids, Key Club, Reading is Fundamental (RIF), and scholarships. Several activities and fundraisers are planned, including the annual Texas Hold’em Tournament on January 27 and 5K Family Fun Run/Walk “For the Kids” on Jan. 28, followed by the annual Car Show on Feb. 19.

For more information, contact club secretary Cindy Crane at lucindaed@aol.com or visit https://marcokiwanis.org.