Social Scene: Just Friends January luncheon

Submitted

Teal and aqua were the rainbow colors worn at the Just Friends luncheon at the Yacht Club on Jan. 11. The colors were appropriate for the occasion as guest Charlette Roman's speech and update were about all the water projects affecting the entire state of Florida.

Seven birthday ladies received roses and many door prizes were handed out.

The color for next month is red.

MOREKiwanis celebrates terrific kids: Manatee Elementary students receive honor

ANDCalusa Garden Club enjoys floral design presentation

ALSOSocial Scene: Newcomers January luncheon