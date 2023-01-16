Social Scene: Newcomers January luncheon

Sue Weiler

Special to the Eagle

New Year new venue! The Hilton Beach Resort graciously welcomed our Newcomers group for our first luncheon of the year.

Members enjoyed a musical afternoon with our ‘Back to Broadway’ luncheon with Charlie Blum and Friends. The ‘Up to Standards’ performance was presented by the Marco Center for the Arts.

Members of the Christmas Parade Committee were also recognized with a plaque for best overall in parade.

After a delicious lunch the program concluded with some great gifts from our sponsors and our 50/50 raffle.

Sound like fun? If you would like to attend a luncheon and join in on the fun and meet some fabulous women, contact our memberships chairs at marconewcomers.org.

